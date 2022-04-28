Hacienda Del Rey, a longtime staple of the LMU dining scene, has been open and operating for 47 successful years. Since its debut in 1975, generations of LMU students have enjoyed its cuisine and atmosphere.
“My dad started it like 47 years ago … I think we've got third generation students and when they come back or are in the area, they stop by,” said Christy Reyes, the co-owner. “It’s been a long history with LMU.”
“They start coming on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and they usually start showing up late around eight,” said Perla Romero, an experienced server who has been working at Hacienda for 16 years.
Romero says that students often like to sit outside because they come in large groups. The outdoor back patio offers more space and allows students the freedom to be unrestrained.
“LMU is awesome for our business because every year we get a new crop of students and the previous students let the others know,” said Reyes.
Although Hacienda is a very popular hangout spot for students, Pat Green, the general manager, said, “We are pretty strict on carding people, and our servers are very strict on limiting the number of drinks, too.”
“Students come here to decompress after tests, in a good way or a bad way,” said Green. “Margaritas are not a bad thing.”
The restaurant offers students a place to hangout with their friends and eat and drink if they choose.
“We just want everyone to have a positive experience during their time here,” said Reyes. “We used to have specials, like when students are graduating we used to have breakfast for them that day at seven so they could come in before they left.”
In addition to supplying LMU students with food, drink and a welcoming atmosphere, Hacienda sponsors many University fundraisers.
“We had a fundraiser two weeks ago for children with cancer,” said Green. “A few times Loyola’s film school has even come here to shoot.”
Hacienda's close proximity to LMU gives students the opportunity to get off-campus as well.
