Ever since Oct. 23, the Kia Forum has become a haven for Harry Styles fans. They can be spotted pitching tents that surround the Forum. The colorful faux feathers that once belonged to their various boas float through the streets of Inglewood. They travel in large groups in sparkly pants with the letters “H” and “S” hand-painted onto the back pockets. The only reason for this can be the Harry Styles 15 night residency at the Forum.
After the release of his third solo album, “Harry’s House,” Styles announced a new style of touring that works well for him and his fanbase which would give them more opportunities to see him. This tour is a mix of a regular tour that stops in the biggest cities in the country and a classic residency where the artist will perform in the same place for an extended amount of time. Before coming to Los Angeles, he performed 15 nights in New York, two nights in Toronto, five nights in Austin, Texas and five nights in Chicago.
This touring style has worked out so well for many Styles fans, including myself, because of the many chances to see him. With his previous tours, getting a single ticket has been mostly dependent on luck. This time around, the tickets were still scarce, but it was more possible than ever. I have been a fan of Styles ever since the formation of his previous group, One Direction. Attending this kind of residency was everything I had hoped for and more.
After spending a few months anxiously awaiting his arrival to the Forum, the night was finally upon me. Living so close to the Forum as an LMU student, it only took me ten minutes to drive there, but then an added 20 to park. On all the streets that lead to the Forum, there were banners with pictures of Styles, advertising his residency. The entire Forum was plastered with photos of Styles and his lyrics, creating a countless amount of photo opportunities. There were lights that projected his name and the performance number out of 15 onto the exterior of the venue. These kinds of details were what made the experience of seeing Styles so special and personal.
The crowd at Styles’ shows still carried the same energy as the crowd at the One Direction tours. There was this palpable sense of obsession and extreme excitement in the air. From young kids who love hearing Styles on the mainstream radio to middle-aged parents who enjoy his music as much as their kin, this crowd delivered consistent levels of engagement and anticipation. This was the kind of crowd that screams at the top of their lungs every time the lights dim, does coordinated dances to specific songs and sings the lyrics louder than Styles himself.
As a seasoned fan of One Direction, this was not the first time I had seen Styles perform, but I can proudly say this man has only continued to grow and develop in the best ways as a performer. No one puts on a show like him. He is able to match the crowd’s energy every time he steps on that stage. Throughout his set, he is constantly doing laps around his center stage while hitting every note, dancing to the beat and engaging the crowd. Whether you are a die-hard fan or a casual listener, never turn down the opportunity to see him live.
The atmosphere is what makes a Harry Styles show so memorable. Styles went out of his way to make the Los Angeles residency a moment for his fans. It’s this sense of personality that makes him a great performer and artist.
This is the opinion of Cerys Davies, a junior journalism major from Monterey Park, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
