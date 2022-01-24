Once upon a time, romance included a night out on the town, dinner and a movie and of course, the perfect goodnight kiss. However, there must always must be a conflict in a perfect romance story. Let me introduce you to … COVID-19. Instead of taking a stroll in the park and holding hands, you have to maintain six feet apart. Instead of a goodnight kiss, your lips are covered by a mask. It may be harder to connect with others as well and can lead to superficial connections. It may be more difficult to read emotions and social cues.
For the younger generation, opportunities to run into their crush at school have been eliminated by online learning. If you weren't in a relationship before the pandemic, it's far more difficult to establish one now.
College students have had to reassess their daily routines since the pandemic struck. Students may have been used to having more secure relationships with one another. While this is beneficial to our physical health as it reduces the amount of COVID-19 cases, it has resulted in a rise in the number of lonely college students.
To compensate for the lack of in-person connections, college students have switched to a new realm of technology. Dating apps are used for a variety of purposes besides just finding a partner, including improving self-confidence and finding amusement. Although, it appears that they are seldom used to discover a committed relationship. Instead, they aid in the formation of bonds during a weird and lonely period.
Before the pandemic, hookups were prevalent, thanks to the accessibility of dating apps. Even though these apps were convenient, they quickly got tedious. However, with the start of the pandemic, the culture of love has shifted to the internet.
Kylee Frassetto, junior business marketing major, discusses the use of dating apps during the pandemic. “I joined the dating app Hinge,” stated Frasetto, “only to spend time scrolling during quarantine with no intention of ever meeting anyone.”
Despite the increased use of dating apps, however, a poll taken by Cosmopolitan revealed that 80% of respondents had been ghosted more during the pandemic than before. Frassetto's experience mirrored this finding.
"Everyone I know who used dating apps over quarantine either ghosted someone or got ghosted,” explained Frassetto.
During quarantine, dating apps were used as entertainment and out of boredom. Due to COVID-10 restrictions, most people living in the US couldn’t leave their homes. Sick of watching Netflix shows? No problem, scroll through a dating app.
Virtual dates have become pretty common and enable people to meet face-to-face rather than over an app or text. Online dating is a simple approach to examine someone's personality and communication abilities without putting one's health in danger or investing time.
The big question is how can you successfully date during the pandemic? According to the article Finding Love During The Pandemic, psychotherapist Marcy Cole, Ph.D., has been coaching couples for over twenty years, and she assists them in overcoming emotional barriers by helping to reverse old narratives that cycle in our brains. Cole believes that due to the pandemic, individuals are lonelier than usual and are looking for partners. She sees the idea of dating as a “process of reframing past scripts and reaffirming our worth.” Many people express concern, skepticism and dread that they may never find love because of COVID-19 restrictions. However, the fact is that connection does not have to suffer during difficult times. The possibility of finding love and intimacy can grow from hard times, including a pandemic.
Here are some COVID-friendly date ideas you can do today:
- An outdoor activity. It's time to get adventurous. Go on a hike, fishing, boating, or even go stargazing at night.
- Picnic. You can easily social distance while enjoying some charcuterie and wine, well, grape juice if you're under 21 years old.
- At home fancy dinner. It’s never a bad time to learn a new recipe or two. Create your own Michelin star restaurant in your own kitchen.
- Backyard movie night. Throw up a sheet in your backyard (or dorm), rent a projector and kick back, relax and enjoy your popcorn and movie.
- Drive-in movie. Let’s hop in a time machine and head back to the ‘50s. You and your partner can enjoy a new (or old) movie from the comfort of your own car. Grab some cheesy fries, it’s time to get groovy.
It's tough to predict what the development of dating will be like because our lives have altered so significantly in two years. Wearing a mask and getting tested has become the norm. However, introducing these safety procedures and transparency to future partners is a great first step in establishing a new dating standard.
