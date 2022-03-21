As people start filing into Seaver 111, they enter a loud classroom filled with excited and chatty students who are eager to share their handmade jewelry or their new thrifted cowboy boots. A green chalkboard at the front of the classroom reads, “THRIFT CLUB n’ Sh*t,” written by none other than junior psychology major Michael Watase, owner and creator of LMU’s Thrift Club.
What is the Thrift Club?
The Thrift Club was started in the spring semester of 2022, with only five of Watase’s closest friends at the first meeting. In just under three months, and only eight club meetings later, the club went from five members to over 30.
Watase defines the Thrift Club as, “A bringing together of people who are fashion interested in general. A group to go thrifting, but also a place where people can use sewing machines and learn more about fashion if they don't know about it already.”
The Thrift Club meets Monday nights at 9 p.m. for a general meeting and Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. for Workshop Wednesdays. On Workshop Wednesdays, members can bring any creative activity they want, whether it be sewing, jewelry-making, up-cycling clothes or just showing up to to hang out and learn something new. Club members also get together regularly to — you guessed it — go thrifting.
No meetings are mandatory, there’s no club fee and Watase will surely greet you with an aggressive wave and big smile when you walk in.
The idea of the Thrift Club came up organically between Watase and two of his friends, juniors Christoph Moore and Annika DuPont. Watase really connected with the vision of a club centered around fashion, and over winter break in 2021, he decided to make it happen.
How did the club grow so fast?
Starting a club at LMU requires determination, persistence and a true passion for the club content. It's not always a smooth process and has a lot of required steps.
“It was actually kind of a pain in the a**,” said Watase, referring to getting paperwork done, assigning club roles and advisor approval. He reached out to three or four professors to be the organization advisor for the club, and they all turned him down. Eventually, though, he got the go-ahead and could focus on crafting his thrift club dreams.
Once you have an idea for a club and you care enough about your idea to go through an arduous administrative process, you still need to generate popularity. The things that made the Thrift Club popular so quickly were enthusiasm and demand.
Enthusiasm:
Watase, his board, friends and members not only come together to share a love of fashion, but they are also excited and eager to share their Thrift Club community with anyone and everyone. It's rare to go to a school meeting, event, or job where it feels like everyone wants to be there for fun, not just for their resume or to make money.
“Everyone on the board has been so enthusiastic about it, and it shows so much.... Our meetings aren't boring. It's pretty fun,” Watase says.
Watase and Thrift Club credit their on-campus promotion for the reason that club membership has been “popping off," as he put it. They explained that tabling on Palm Walk and at Wellness Wednesdays made a huge difference in club awareness and recruiting new members. Watase and his team table a little differently than other organizations, though. Instead of asking for money or selling food, they’ll give out free coffee or donuts: “We gave free coffee to a teacher and then she went and told her entire class about our club because she felt like no one's ever tabled and given out anything for free.”
The Thrift Club also sells students’ used clothes at Wellness Wednesdays, setting up their own little thrift shop in the center of campus, which is another mode of on-campus promotion. None of the profit goes to the club, but instead goes to the seller of the clothes. Actually, the club isn’t funded at all by member fees or LMU. Instead, all of the work is completed by club volunteers who are artists, photographers, seamstresses, social media managers and drivers for thrifting outings.
Demand:
The second key in starting a successful and popular club is having a demand. Sophomore communications studies major and original thrift club member Emily Yoon says, “Our generation specifically has this desire to do creative things and so it's something that people want; there's a demand. Now there's someone actually running the club, and students don't have the responsibility to make it themselves. They just get to join in and meet these cool people with similar interests.”
LMU used to have a Fashion Society club that Thrift Club members characterize as “dead.” Watase explained that people often come up to him at Wellness Wednesdays and say they have tried to email Fashion Society to join and get no response.
For those who love fashion and want to immerse themselves in communities that do too, not having a club to do that with is a bit of a bummer — Watase saw this demand and ran with it. Those who have desired a fashion club on campus now have a place to be, which attributes to the Thrift Club’s quick success.
Takeaway
If you’re wondering what makes a club at LMU successful, Watase and the Thrift Club can show you that enthusiasm that promotes dedication can carry you a long way. Once you find a demand for your club, all you'll need are a few friends and the desire to truly make a community to create the LMU club of your dreams.
If you’re interested in joining the Thrift Club, the best way is to just show up to a Monday night meeting at 9 p.m. There, you’ll get a taste for the upbeat and fun environment of the club and will also be able to get all other information on joining. And if you’re scared to show up, don’t be, because the Thrift Club is ecstatic to have you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.