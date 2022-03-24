Dylan McDonald, junior urban studies major, completed one of his lifelong goals this weekend when he finished the L.A. Marathon in just over four hours. He not only took on the impressive endeavor of running a marathon, but also decided to fundraise during his training, raising nearly $3,000 for the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
McDonald grew up doing track and cross-country. When he heard about a group of LMU students running the 2022 L.A. Marathon, he decided it would be the perfect time to complete one of his bucket list items.
The 26.2-mile race took place in downtown L.A. starting at Dodger Stadium and ending in Century City. 14,300 people ran the marathon, and more people lined the streets to watch and support the athletes running.
Not every racer decided to fundraise for a cause, but McDonald knew he wanted to run for something bigger. “I knew I wanted to run for a charity that really meant something to me. So, I felt more motivated to finish and train harder. So yeah, I decided on the Los Angeles LGBT Center, because that definitely means a lot to me.”
McDonald started training in November and began posting about the marathon on social media. He linked the fundraiser to his posts and raised most of the money through social media. He spent 20 weeks training, usually adding a mile a week. He ran by himself and with a group of students. The group encouraged one another, and the more experienced runners passed down their tips and tricks.
Right before spring break, the group got together for the last time and ran 20 miles. Before the marathon itself, 20 miles was the farthest McDonald had ever run. “I’m excited, but this morning, I definitely woke up a little bit nervous, but overall, I'm way more excited than I am nervous,” McDonald said the day before the marathon.
On his longer training days, McDonald would run on the bike path near Marina del Rey or the beach. “I think, when I did the 20 miles, I ended up all the way in Hermosa [Beach] and then turned around and ended back somewhere around LMU."
Training for and running a marathon is no small feat, but for McDonald, running the marathon meant something more than just completing a race. His fundraising efforts garnered $2,800 that will all be donated towards a cause near and dear to his heart.
“I'm running because this past year, I definitely found myself more and I've been lucky enough to have a great support group during my coming out, and great friends and family that have supported me. I know that some kids like me are not as lucky.”
The Los Angeles LGBT Center helps to heal and house LGBT people in Los Angeles. “I really want to give back because I'm lucky enough to have that for myself," McDonald said.
