Since starting her YouTube channel in 2013, Liya Hizkias, a senior communication studies major, has gained 375k subscribers on YouTube and 48.4k followers on Instagram. Over the last nine years, her content has grown with her.
Hizkias was inspired to start her channel in middle school. “I got into this academic magnet school, and so my parents said, 'we're cutting off the cable, you guys need to focus.' After that we couldn't really watch TV anymore. I was like, alright, gotta find something new. So I went on the internet. I started watching YouTubers' vlogs, fashion hauls, makeup tutorials and eventually, I just kind of started to do it myself.”
Hizkias started her channel doing fashion hauls and outfits of the week, and as she grew older, her content shifted with her interests. “When I got to high school, I was really like a fangirl. I was super into One Direction and stan culture, I guess. So a lot of my content reflected that.”
Recently, Hizkias has been producing less structured content and has been leaning towards vlog style videos. “You know, going through so much self development, while also being on camera has been kind of weird. I feel like vlogging my life and making [my channel into] more of a video diary during this time has been the natural progression.”
Although her success has brought her great opportunities, such as modeling for Coach in New York City, it has also created social barriers. Her status as an internet star creates expectations that wouldn’t be placed on an average college student. “I think sometimes there's an illusion that you have to be perfect to be a role model. When in reality, I feel like just being true to who I am, and showing my flaws creates a better connection with the audience,” Hizkias says. She feels that her audience has grown with her and appreciates her mature content.
The recognition she has gained has mostly been positive, but everyone in the public eye faces negativity at one point. “Sometimes every single comment on a video can be extremely positive but there’s just one that is so mean. I can't say it doesn't affect me, because it does. It's just kind of something that you have to deal with. But fame is a weird thing and sometimes I even wonder, do I want to be in the public eye?"
Hizkias says there are pros and cons to her status but overall her experience has been positive. When she began posting on Youtube, she never expected her channel to take off in the way that it did. Now social media has become a stream of income for Hizkias. While she depends on her job for her livelihood, it is also important for her to make content that she is proud of.
Her most popular videos have more than a million views, but her favorite video is a compilation of memories with her dad. “My dad passed away my freshman year of college. After I found out, I didn't really know what to do. So, I went through my entire channel and found every single clip that he was in and put it all into one. That just made me feel so grateful for vlogging because I can relive all of those memories and experience him that way.”
Despite the pros and cons of being a public figure, Hizkias loves what she does. Set to graduate in the fall, Hizkias hopes to find a way to use the skills she has learned throughout her success on social media in a future career.
