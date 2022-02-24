Almost everyone has had a conversation with a friend that sparked a million-dollar idea. Most of these groundbreaking inventions never see the light of day, but senior Nischay Poovaiah actually acted on his genius invention. XCredit was an idea born from a conversation in quarantine during the summer of 2021. It has since become a fully fledged company and is set to launch on the App Store in less than two months.
So, what is XCredit? XCredit is a platform similar to Venmo that allows users to pay friends back for food, Uber splits and other joint purchases while simultaneously cultivating a credit score by fulfilling a transaction on time. The platform rewards users for paying friends back promptly and for lending out money. The XCredit algorithm takes into account these informal loans and gives each user a credit score based on how reliable they are.
Poovaiah thought of the idea while having a conversation with a friend from home. “We were looking to possibly get a house and we realized we needed a co-guarantor or a secondary signer. We got to thinking that between the two of us, we had probably done thousands of dollars of transactions over the years and we had always paid each other back on time. We thought that should be a gauge of your reliability index.” Thus, XCredit was born.
“Often when students get out of college, they might not have access to a good credit score. Credit scores allow you to get loans, apply for housing and so on. So that's where our company comes into play; we take all these informal loans between friends and family and put it into an algorithm that gives you a score, and from that score you can open a credit card or apply for loans.”
The company's aim is to help college students build credit. By simply switching from Venmo to XCredit, you can start building your credit just by carrying out your normal life (and remembering to pay your friends back on time). It's a win-win scenario.
Poovaiah is a senior finance and film production double major and the co-founder of XCredit. His roommate, Oliver Pelly, is an information systems and business analytics major who was brought onto XCredit as a full-time employee to help build the technical side of the company. Poovaiah and Pelly are intelligent and ambitious young men, but both equally laid-back and goofy.
The pair showed me around their house, pointing out funny items and obscurities that came with their live-in rental. They talked to me about their college experience, hopes for the future and their inspiration behind XCredit.
“Being a finance major, I learned about the credit system and how f----- up it is. In a case study done by the credit bureaus, they found that if you have over $50,000 in your line of credit, your score somehow goes up, and we don't really believe that more money means you're going to pay your loans back. We’ve seen a lot of rich people go down for fraud. So we take reliability into account. A person paying back $1 million and a person paying back $100 can have the same score.”
Once their idea was born, they worked tirelessly to make it happen. Over the summer, Poovaiah worked for 18 hours a day, building the framework, creating the algorithm and reaching out to investors. Plaid and Stripe, which are partnered with Venmo, have partnered with XCredit as well. “I don’t want to say that gives us clout, but it definitely gives us validation."
Poovaiah's idea is turning into a real-life success story right before our eyes. So, if you need to start building credit, keep an eye out for XCredit’s upcoming launch. The soon-to-be graduates will surely appreciate it.
