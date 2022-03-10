“One night early October, it was around 9 p.m. and I got a text from Bennett Coast, and it said, 'hey do you wanna join my band and be my drummer? We are playing in New York and L.A. next month. If you say yes i’ll buy your tickets tonight.'”
Saúl Rascón Salazar is a junior international relations major who was born in Sonora, Mexico and grew up in Phoenix, AZ. He is exceptionally involved on and off campus. Not only is he an active member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, ASLMU, and Center for Service and Action (CSA), he also is committed to his passion for music.
Salazar started playing the drums in third grade after his dad brought a friend's old drum set home. “One day I came home from school and out of nowhere there was a drum set, so I started playing," he said. "Once I got pretty good, I started playing at my local church every Tuesday and Sunday.”
After a few years of consistently playing, Salazar put down his drumsticks and didn't pick them up again until recently. The summer of 2021 he began playing once again, and in the fall he connected with Bennet Coast.
Coast is an up and coming artist based in L.A. and has over 300,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and a collective 13 million streams. He recruited Salazar to be his drummer and Kalani Faith to play bass. After creating the band, Coast, Salazar and Faith began to practice about 10 hours a week. “That's how we went from playing houses to real venues across the country”, said Salazar.
They started off playing at houses, backyards and doing small shows for friends and family. They have since played at the Mercury Lounge in New York City and The Echo in downtown Los Angeles and are scheduled for more upcoming performances around the country.
“Playing in New York was amazing. Then six days later coming back and playing a hometown show for most of our friends at the Echo in L.A. was way less nerve-racking and less stressful.”
Salazar says that as they have continued to practice, their relationships to each other have become more goofy and their ability to actually enjoy playing has only increased. For the band, consistent practice has been the best way to alleviate the stress that comes with playing in front of large crowds.
“It has been one of the most exhilarating, nerve- racking [and] thrilling experiences I've ever had in my life,” Salazar said about playing with Coast at the different venues. “It was definitely a step up from church service on Sundays.”
Salazar has a lot of live music in the works, especially for the upcoming summer, but nothing he can announce just yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.