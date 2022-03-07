When Huney—the nickname of junior film production major Nikki Ghalili—began to look for a band this past November, she had no idea that an Alumni Mall performance would be the debut in store for her band.
The band goes by the name of Huney and the Comb. It consists of singer and bass player Ghalili, junior screenwriting major Michael Kibiloski (Kibs) on guitar, Nico Karasski on drums and Sam Smylie on piano.
“Our band started to get together and prepare sometime last November because we wanted to start playing more house shows. Our original first show date was March 10, but once we found out we were going to be performing so soon on the Alumni Mall, we started practicing every day,” said Ghalili.
At first it seemed like the show date for Huney and the Comb would not work out. When asked to perform, they originally had to turn down the offer.
“Because of junior thesis projects and stuff, I was supposed to be on set all weekend, so we couldn’t do the show. But I got called off set because my role wasn’t that important, and they needed to keep it small, so I reached out again, and they still needed a performer. We were more than happy to step in,” said Ghalili.
The day of the performance, Friday, Feb. 25, started off like any other Friday for Huney. She recalls doing some homework and drinking tea to help preserve and prepare her voice for the show.
“We had to get to the stage at 1:30 p.m. which was pretty early to do one last dress rehearsal to make sure we got it down. Then we had to set everything up and do a really long sound check and finally got some food before we went onstage,” said Ghalili.
They were all nervous when taking the stage for the first time as a band, but excited to see how everyone would react. Their set consisted of a few songs Ghalili had put out previously and some unreleased tracks.
“This is one of the only shows that I had been nervous for the entire show. But I have gotten to the point where I can sing even if I am nervous. It was so dark and all these lights were shining on us, so that didn’t really help. But there is always this sense of confidence carrying me, so it was still super fun,” said Ghalili.
Ghalili wasn’t the only member feeling constant nerves and on edge.
“We were all pretty nervous because not only was this our first performance together, but performing at LMU was foreign to us. We had only ever performed in a garage before. But this performance seemed to be a good first show to do together because it felt like a practice run for all of us to perform together, and it definitely helped that we recognized most of the faces in the crowd,” said Ghalili.
The crowd consisted of all the band’s friends and people who were just passing by and were drawn in by the sounds of live music. When one of Ghalili’s fan favorite songs, “Take Advantage” began to play, friends and strangers alike began to mosh to the fast-paced track.
"'Take Advantage' is really fun to play live. It moves fast and quick, so it made sense as to how it got people moving, but it was a really crazy feeling to watch people mosh while you’re on stage,” said Ghalili.
Now with a solid set and a performance under their belt, Huney and the Comb looks forward to March 10 as the date for their first house show. Ghalili has lined up a couple of bands to perform at her house as part of a series that will fund her roommate’s short film.
In regards to making music, Ghalili explains that she will keep doing her thing, and Comb will keep performing with her.
She noted, “We’ve already talked about helping with the making of music because Nico can produce well. It would be nice to get some help and get some new ideas. I want the next thing I make to be really good and sound really good.”
