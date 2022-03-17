Emilie Coon, sophomore psychology major, was one of many driven students to discover a way to connect her small business, Ocean Strand Jewelry, with the campus community.
Coon reached out to ASLMU to sell her brand at Wellness Wednesday. After about a month or two of communicating with ASLMU and LMU CARES, Coon was able to claim her own table and start vending near the end of October 2021. This school year has been a pivotal period for Wellness Wednesday as it has infused its grounds with blossoming student passions for entrepreneurship and community wellness.
Coon launched her brand in January 2021 after receiving an abundance of requests from her friends and family for necklaces, earrings and rings. “I made Ocean Strand Jewelry as a way to share my craft with people who were interested in it.”
Coon’s longtime best friend from San Diego who also runs a small jewelry business taught her how to make jewelry around Christmastime, which allowed for Coon to share her creations as perfect handmade gifts for the holidays. “It then became a way for me to de-stress at the end of the day while I watch TV and fiddle around to bring down my anxiety," explained Coon.
A couple nights a week, Coon sits at her desk in her on -campus apartment and experiments with new designs and techniques. She has started to incorporate soldering and creating resin molds to expand her inventory. She has also explored styles for men’s rings and bracelets to make Ocean Strand Jewelry even more inclusive.
Having student vendors on campus makes buying gifts easier, especially for students who do not have their own means of transportation. Students are also able to indulge themselves with a modest treat as a way to nourish their wellness.
Since her first Wellness Wednesday, Coon has made friends with other vendors such as Kelleher and her daughter, Olivia, another LMU student, who together run Leis by Jewles. “We visit each other’s stands and help each other out. [One time] Jewles let me borrow their wagon because I’m always lugging boxes across campus. They’ve helped mentor me,” said Coon. “We all support one another.”
Coon has also been offered by people who visit her stand to participate in other local open-aired markets. Over winter break, she showcased Ocean Strand Jewelry at two Lomita Farmers' Markets. Yet, Coon said LMU students are the perfect clientele for her products because crystal jewelry is more popular among younger age groups.
“Wellness Wednesdays have given me so much opportunity to grow and spread my craft to other students and members in the community,” Coon said. “It has allowed me to allow other people to use crystal property benefits, learn a little more, and wear some fun jewelry.”
