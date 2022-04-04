EA$Y is a freshly launched app for college students that not only will help you save time and money on tasks you don’t want to do yourself. It can also employ you to make fast money by utilizing your skills while building your portfolio and helping other students out.
This innovative app was created by José Rubi, LMU alumnus and first year LMU MBA student with an emphasis in finance. Rubi came up with the idea in 2019 for EA$Y as a way to create jobs, income and provide help for students.
“Our mission is to offer students a less stressful and better college experience. The way that we do this is by creating the platform that we have, which is a campus-based app, where students can make money and free up time by offering each other gigs,” said Rubi.
There are four tabs when you open up EA$Y: gigs available, jobs you’ve applied for and chats, a tab to post your own gigs and a profile tab.
Any student can post a gig with their own title, location, date, time and description. Any student can also apply for gigs that interest them and match their skills.
Gigs are simply one-task jobs to make fast cash. One example Rubi gave was that if you just got a new piece of IKEA furniture but didn’t have the time or skills to build it, you could post a gig to hire another student to do it for you. Or, if you needed a logo made for a business, club or Greek life apparel, you could post a gig to have a graphic design student create it. On the flip side, if you are looking for a quick job to make some money, you can apply for any of the gigs posted on the app. You can apply for gigs to get hired as a tutor, take someone's headshots for LinkedIn, or do a clean up after a party. The opportunities are endless.
From surveying college students all over the U.S., Rubi found that, “Over 90% of students run out of disposable cash each semester. And on top of that, over 80% of them find themselves too busy or without the resources to complete general tasks on a weekly basis.”
He continued, “A lot of students are broke at some point in the semester. A lot of students are overwhelmed, and they're busy, or they have tasks that they can't complete. We're seeing that there are already campuses where students recruit themselves for this type of help. However, there's nothing out there that facilitates this transaction. And that's what we're trying to do.”
EA$Y seeks to provide a platform for students to not only make money and get help, but a great way for students to build their portfolio by doing freelance work. Since many internships and entry-level jobs require some experience, EA$Y provides a way for students to start building résumé before applying for jobs, and on a platform where there isn’t competition between a student and experienced professionals applying for the same job.
The big goal that Rubi is trying to accomplish is reducing stress and increasing social interaction among students.
“I was seeing a lot of people that wanted to make friends but didn't have the time or the money when they were invited out. I saw some of my best friends feel anxious and transfer to other schools because they felt like they weren't fitting in, but they just didn't have the resources to go to social outings. And then we'd go to another school just to find the same problem there because the problem isn't the school, the problem is the resources that you have at hand.”
Referring to the making of EA$Y, Rubi came full circle and reflected, “I wish I had had a network of computer science students that I could have hired to work on this with me.” With EA$Y, that would have been possible.
If you’re looking to make some extra cash, build your résumé or hire someone to do that thing that you can't get around to, or just can’t do, download EA$Y on the App Store and get started connecting with your peers through task-based gigs.
