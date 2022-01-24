With the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, you might be seeking a meal to-go rather than a night out on the town. Luckily, Life and Arts has taken this up for themselves so you don’t have to scour Westchester for your new favorite spot. Take a short walk outside of LMU’s gates and find some of the best restaurants perfect for your next night in. Whether you’re craving tacos, pizza or samosas, the staff at L+A have curated a list of the best spots for students to place their next takeout order.
Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken
Located just three blocks down Loyola Blvd outside the back gate, students can find an LMU staple for the best burritos and tacos in Westchester. Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken offers a wide selection of Mexican cuisine at college-student prices.
Cerys Davies, sophomore journalism major and L+A assistant editor, said their go-to order is a bean and cheese burrito. To elevate this simple staple, Davies suggested adding rice inside.
In a video interview with Benny Borsakian, Benny’s Tacos co-owner and founder, Borsakian proudly states that all food is freshly made per order with nothing being pre-made.
Open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Benny’s is perfect for ordering delivery the morning after a night out, or late nights spent studying. Students can order delivery easily by using Postmates, Ubereats, Grubhub or Doordash. Want to avoid the delivery time? Walk up to the counter and take your order to-go.
Beach Pizza
Not in the mood for Mexican food? Turn the corner at Benny’s and cross the street to find Beach Pizza. Whether it’s a personal pie or for a group of ten, Beach Pizza will satisfy your craving.
We might be in Los Angeles, but the menu items at Beach Pizza offer the flavors of traditional Italian and New York-style pizza.
Interim Life and Arts editor and junior journalism major Nicole Norman’s go-to order is the Vege-terranean pizza with garlic cheese bread.
Vegetarian or plant-based? Beach Pizza has you covered with cauliflower crust and vegan cheese.
Beach Pizza is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Students can order for delivery and pick-up online or over the phone.
Taj India Palace
Still looking for something else? Walk five minutes down Lincoln to find Taj India Palace for delicious Indian cuisine.
Dave Singh, an employee at Taj India Palace, said, “The most famous dish is the chicken tikka masala and the butter chicken.” Personally, Singh shared that the butter chicken is his favorite.
With meals ranging from $11 to $15 and delivery fees at only $1.99, this local restaurant is ideal for students.
Taj India Palace is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., but students can order for take-out and delivery until 10:30 p.m. Orders can be placed for pick-up or contact-free delivery online and over the phone.
Monty’s Good Burger
Although more than a short walk outside of LMU’s campus, Monty’s Good Burger is a go-to for 100% vegan comfort food. Located in Culver City, students can order for pick-up online or delivery through food delivery apps, like Grubhub.
Senior journalism major and L+A Staff Writer Malak Jaffal recommended the Monty single cheeseburger. Order with a side of famous Dog Pile Fries and a Frozen Hot Chocolate shake to build the perfect meal.
Offering chik’n sandwiches, OATLY milkshakes, and an assortment of specialty French fries, Monty’s is a must when looking for a classic burger-and-fries dinner.
This is the opinion of Blake Marquez, a senior communication studies major and journalism minor from San Pedro, California.
