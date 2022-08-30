After three months of storing away class, homework and studying into the depths of our brain, we return to campus for a new year. If you are normal, you completely forgot how to use a pen, and you feel like you need a nap after sitting in a classroom for an hour and a half or more.
So this week, to kick off going back to school, Life + Arts is presenting you with our "back-to-school" essentials that make our days a little easier and might give you some ideas as we begin the next 16 weeks of using exhausting amounts of brainpower.
When asked what their back-to-school essentials are, two Life + Arts staff members, Riley Hetherington, a senior communication studies major, and Jessica Mingalone, a senior journalism major, both raved about their iPads.
Hetherington declares herself a proud iPad kid and Mingalone loves her iPad for its functionality.
“It’s small, and I can easily take it with me to classes and take notes,” said Mingalone.
I must second the excitement over having an iPad. Over the summer, I was gifted one and I instantly wondered, "Where has this been all my life?" I’m excited to start using my iPad for academic purposes because it's so light and easy to hold. If you have the budget for it and are looking for a device smaller than a laptop, but bigger than your phone, try an iPad.
Mingalone also said a new planner is essential to start her school year off right. Whether you get a planner from Target, Amazon or a customizable website, finding some way to organize your schedule and workload is key.
If you’re like me and buy a new planner every year to only use it for the first week of school, try an online planner or scheduling app like Notion to make using a planner daily more accessible.
Aside from loving her iPad, Hetherington has another fun essential for going back to school.
“At the beginning of every school year I always treat myself to a new tote bag for my books and laptop to start the year off fresh,” she said.
I can also second this essential because having a new tote bag makes going to school so much more exciting. You can find branded canvas tote bags at your favorite coffee shops or at thrift stores, and it's a fun way to feel excited about the school year.
Another classic back-to-school accessory is a fresh pair of shoes that can last you through the school year. Cerys Davies, a junior journalism major, loves a good pair of shoes to kick off the year.
“This year I got a pair of low brown Doc Martens. Ever since I was little I would always get a new pair before school started and it just always makes the beginning of school more exciting.”
Some other popular must-haves among L+A are coffee and tea. Vivian Schafbuch, a sophomore film, television and media studies major, swears by her hot water kettle and collection of teas.
“There is no better way to unwind after a long day than have a nice cup of tea before bed or while working on a stressful assignment. I am constantly pouring myself cups of tea to help me relax and focus,” said Schafbuch.
If you’re more of a coffee drinker or you need copious amounts of caffeine daily, Hetherington recommends canned coffee.
“I have fallen in love with the mini Blue Bottle New Orleans take-home cans. Every weekend I buy enough to last the week so I can have Blue Bottle coffee every morning on the go,” she said.
If you don’t have a coffee or espresso maker and buying coffee every morning takes too much time that you would rather spend in bed, canned coffee is a great solution to staying timely and awake.
Life + Arts’ editor, Nicole Norman, a senior journalism major, prefers coffee made fresh but has a little trick when it comes to ordering every day.
“My back-to-school essential is my Den punch card. If I ever have free time on campus, you will probably find me there catching up with friends and trying to get a little work done. I’m at The Den every single day, so I go through the punch cards pretty quickly,” said Norman.
So, if you have a complaint about the Life + Arts section, clearly The Den is where to find Norman, and you can take it up with her ... oh, and get a punch card while you’re there.
This is the opinion of Liv Yankovich, a senior marketing major from San Jose, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
