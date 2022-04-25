From a colorful blazer to interesting sneakers, professors at LMU always look sharp in their own way. Depending on their personal ideas of style and clothing expression, you might even find yourself admiring the color coordination or accessories of your professor’s outfit. The Life + Arts section went on a hunt for professors across a variety of departments to get a grasp on what they thought about their own workday style.
Robin Miskolcze, English professor, defines her work style as “semi-casual but leaning more into semi.” She is always on the hunt for some new neutral pants to add to her wardrobe as she is more of a pants person above anything else. She usually pairs her pants with a classic button down or blazer.
“I think the pandemic made everyone agree on wearing comfortable shoes. But, I dress like a slob on the weekends so I really have to amp it up when it comes to work and I don’t even dress that formal here,” said Miskolcze.
Lieutenant Colonel Kari Hill, air force ROTC commander and aerospace studies professor, wears her uniform to work every day. She has been proudly wearing this uniform for the past 30 years. But on her days off, her style is very western influenced. She is a full-on cowgirl, from boots to belt to cowboy hat.
“Every time I put on my uniform, I’m reminded that I am in standards. The uniform has to be worn within the standards of our air force instruction and regulations. So, I always have to double check right before I head out of the door,” said Hill.
Richard Fox, political science professor, shares that his “professor style” has declined since working at LMU. He used to work at a school in upstate New York where every professor had to wear a tie every day that they taught. But Fox loves the freedom he feels in regards to style at LMU.
“I would say my style is dressy casual. I try to color up the socks a bit. I have a large collection of button down shirts in various colors. I make sure that I don’t wear a tennis shoe or a soft shoe, like an old professor shoe. I wear a hard sole shoe, it keeps me young,” said Fox.
Philosophy professor Dr. Timothy Shanahan's work style is more of a semi-professional, yet comfortable look. He shares that as soon as he gets home he changes out of his semi-professional outfit and immediately puts on jeans, a t-shirt and no shoes. Shanahan is not a big fan of fashion itself.
“I don’t feel like I can express myself through clothes at any time. The thought of expressing myself through my clothing never occurs to me,” said Shanahan.
Véronique Flambard-Weisbart, French professor, was spotted preparing for the induction for the French Honors Society. She was sporting her cords along with the special pin that members of the society were to receive during the ceremony. Her everyday work style usually doesn’t consist of her cords and pin, but the perfect middle ground between casual and professional.
“I like earrings, I don’t wear much jewelry other than that. My work jewelry is my lanyard that has my card and stuff in it. Zoom made me want to wear earrings in order to make myself look a little dressier, so I would wear earrings and sweatpants,” said Flambard-Weisbart.
Amir Hussain, chair and professor of theological studies, was spotted in his office in an OVO hoodie and without his shoes. OVO is Drake’s clothing line which Hussain happens to be connected to. He grew up in Toronto, so he has to “rep the Six.”
“I normally do wear closed-toed shoes which is considered formal in LA, but I try to be comfortable and connect with the students a bit. I’m old enough to be their parents so there is a bit of a generational gap. But I still want to, as the kids say, ‘bring it,’” said Hussain.
Next time you catch yourself admiring your professor’s style, make sure you let them know.
