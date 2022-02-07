When spending some time on-campus, you may notice your fellow Lions stepping out with shoes that are destined to grab your attention. Whether you enjoy collecting shoes or wearing the same pair every day, shoes are an important part of every outfit. The Life + Arts section stopped everyone we saw with the coolest shoes on campus and inquired further.
Savana Basconcillo, senior biochemistry major, was spotted dining outside the Lair in a classic pair of brown leather cowboy boots. She loves to pair these boots with dresses and skirts of every color. She also enjoys wearing bright colors and thinks that “the brighter the color, the better.”
“I’m part Mexican so wearing these boots reminds me of being back home. It’s definitely a cultural thing, but also they are so cute and I love wearing them,” said Basconcillo.
Heaven Humphreys, freshman international relations major, chose to wear her most comfortable, yet coolest-looking shoes: her Yeezy Foam Runners. She’s addicted to any kind of sneaker that is not only comfortable, but also cute.
“I call these my ‘walk to [University Hall] shoes because they are so comfortable, cute and go with a lot of different outfits,” said Humphreys.
Brighton Smedt, freshman dance major, was on the hunt for her very own Air Jordans and finally found this pair of Seafoam Jordans.
“These originally came with black and orange laces, but I didn’t really like them so I totally changed them up to match more with the shoe itself. But I am so happy with them and love wearing them for a more special-occasion shoe,” said Smedt.
Jaydon Raquiza, senior finance major, was spotted wearing the highly coveted Nike Dunk collab with the Grateful Dead. Raquiza has a collection of special collaborations across several designers and brands and loves to wear all of his rare pairs of shoes.
“I don’t wear this pair often, but when it’s a nice day and I know I’m not going to walk into a puddle, I’ll wear them. I mean I take care of my shoes, but I don’t stress out about creasing them because it ruins the experience of wearing shoes,” said Raquiza.
Camden Andl, junior studio arts major, was seen in a pair of burnt orange Adidas Samoas that he has had worn since his sophomore year of high school. Andl loves all of his shoes and wears them for as long as he possibly can.
“I really have an emotional connection to my shoes. I take good care of them and wear them until they are totally dead. When I have to get rid of my shoes it honestly so feels weird because they were an option for my outfits after having them for so long,” said Andl.
Lauren Cassiano, junior studio arts major, was wearing a pair of Dr. Martens loafers while sitting by The Coffee Cart, enjoying a boba. She loves this pair of shoes because it is one of the few pairs of Docs that does not have yellow stitching. When she is wearing a mid to long length skirt, this is the perfect shoe for her.
“I originally bought this pair of shoes a while ago, but when I was at work one night, I left them in a bag on my front seat. Someone broke into my car and stole that bag with my shoes. I was devastated, so I had to go invest in a new pair that was exactly the same,” said Cassiano.
Allie Dever, sophomore theatre arts major, was wearing a bright pair of yellow, high-top platform Converse. She has a passion for the high-top platform Converse and has them in several different colors.
“The color drew me into this pair of shoes because spring is on the way and I wanted some brighter colors. I think this shoe looks so good with clothing because the shoe pops more. They definitely don’t look good with everything, but when they match, it looks so good.”
Maybe next time you are on campus, you will notice some other Lions wearing other pairs of eye-catching shoes.
