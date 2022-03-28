As the weather gets hotter, students all around campus are soaking up the sun at Sunken Garden, ditching heavy sweaters from winter and, overall, spending more time outside. What are Lions wearing during this season of spring? Are there certain trends that everyone is following?
The Life + Arts section sets out to find what trends people are following, and it turns out that almost every Lion is trying to incorporate some new colors into their spring style.
Sophie Moldt, junior psychology major, has her eyes on brown, terracotta and red for her spring wardrobe this year. She loves finding inspiration on Pinterest and is trying to mix different sizes and textures into her everyday style.
“I am trying to branch out and find my style more. I also am trying to wear more short sleeves to show off my new tattoos,” said Moldt.
Chase Hall, sophomore entrepreneurship major, was spotted in an outfit from the previous night. In his Rick Owens x Converse collab sneakers and Holiday LA x NY hat, he admitted that this spring he is also looking to bring more brown into his outfits.
“It’s already getting hot here in L.A., and I really need to get more shorts. I want to have more options when it’s hot outside,” said Hall.
Freshman international relations and Spanish major Bianca Lozano was walking into the Lion's Den when she confessed that even though she loves wearing pink, she is trying to switch it up by focusing on white and black this spring.
“During spring, I never want to get hot in what I’m wearing. I love flowy and airy cardigans with lighter shirts. I love how the warm weather makes colors pop and it makes me just so excited to get dressed every day,” said Lozano.
Izabelle Romero, freshman political science major, said she thrifts her spring wardrobe. She wears a lot of purple but is unsure if she's doing it consciously or not.
“I usually do a lot of layering all throughout the whole year. But it is definitely a lot easier in the winter. This spring is definitely challenging me,” said Romero.
Nico Gonzalez, sophomore psychology major, is looking to add some more yellow and any bright color into his spring style. He describes his spring style as relaxed and comfortable yet functional.
“Spring in L.A. is so different than anywhere else, and I love it. It is the perfect weather where the sun is out, but you can wear shorts or a long sleeve and feel comfortable in either,” said Gonzalez.
However, Elena Orozco, sophomore computer science major, and Makena Robison, sophomore computer science and dance major, were headed down Palm Walk when they shared that their spring style isn’t that different from their other seasonal styles.
“I wear all different colors year-round, so now that it’s spring, I will only continue to add in more colors. I own a lot of red, but I need more pink,” said Orozco.
Maybe these Lions inspired you to spice up your style with some brighter colors this spring.
