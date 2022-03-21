On campus, Lions always seem to be busy, whether it is studying alone or in a group, laying outside or getting something to eat. Every Lion has their preferences when it comes to where to study or hang out with friends. The life+arts section went to campus to find out what some of these favorites are.
Rachel Dulski, sophomore psychology major, and Declan North, sophomore psychology and philosophy double major, were spotted enjoying their breakfast on a sunny Friday morning. Dulski loves hanging out at the tables outside the Lair or near the coffee cart, especially when the sun is out. North prefers hanging out in Sunken Gardens because you get more sun.
“Whenever we are just hanging around on campus, you can always find us in any of those places probably eating fruit, drinking coffee and being merry,” said North.
Jade Juan, freshman marketing major, has a bias towards the Den, where she works. It was no surprise that her favorite place to get a coffee and hang out is the Den, even when she’s off the clock.
“I just love the environment so much. I love studying and hanging out in places that are kind of busy and very lively and that is exactly what the Den is. It’s great to see friends here and chill,” said Juan.
Eliana Lambros, freshman English major, was peacefully journaling outside the Den with the sun overhead. Her favorite spot to be alone on campus is the Bluff.
“I love the benches on the Bluff and I always go there if I need to talk on the phone with someone, but I also love reading books there. My sister lives in Pasadena so sometimes I will just sit there and try to figure out where that would be in the view,” said Lambros.
Makena Ginn, sophomore theatre arts major, Gehna Chugani, freshman marketing major, and Claire Shepard, junior women's and gender studies and communications double major, were in the middle of preparing for their big-little reveal for Alpha Phi when they shared their favorite spots to decompress on campus.
"It really depends on the type of relaxation you want, because the Den can be good sometimes because you can go with your friends, but it is pretty loud and busy, but with a pair of headphones in it can definitely be relaxing,” said Shepard.
“I really love the Sunken Gardens. If I have a blanket, I could sit out there for hours. If I’m with friends we just chill and hang out, but when I’m by myself I either attempt to tan or read a book,” said Ginn.
Jacqueline Scislowski, sophomore psychology major, and Luke Vrba, freshman political science major, share a love for their favorite study spot, one of the study rooms on the top floor of the library that overlooks the Bluff.
“It is honestly such a beautiful view. I love being able to see the beach and the city at the same time. And it’s even better because not only do I get to look at a beautiful view, but I am also able to get a lot of work done,” said Scislowski.
Tara Glynn, freshman business administration major, shared that her favorite place to watch the sunset was from the Bluff while enjoying some avocado toast from the Lair.
“I live in the Del Rey’s so every night I can sort of see the sunset from my window, but sometimes I want the full experience. My friends and I will walk over and sit and enjoy the scene from the Bluff. There are always a lot of people there around sunset, so we often run into other friends which makes the occasion so much more fun,” said Glynn.
Hopefully these popular spots gave you a few new ideas on where to spend your time on campus.
