Want to find a long-lasting romantic partner but feeling hopeless? Don’t worry — at least you’re not alone.
We are living in a time and age where finding a long-term significant other seems to be getting harder and harder, with almost half of adults in the U.S. claiming that dating has gotten more difficult over the past 10 years. In fact, in the past 50 years, the marriage rate in the U.S. has decreased by a whopping 60%, to 6 per 1,000 people in 2021.
For those who dream of tying the knot, many still consider college to be the most optimal place to meet your future life partner. The sheer amount of time you spend with peers that share the same interests, or have the same principles and values as you is, on paper, a seemingly ideal environment to find a life partner.
I would be lying if I said that, coming into college, this wasn’t a possibility that I entertained. I did fantasize about the potential of meeting someone during my time at LMU in a way that would end in a sweet, long-lasting and happy marriage, which I would then recount to my kids as “how we met in philosophy class.”
As I wrap up my four years at LMU without a philosophy class meet cute, I began to wonder: Was it possible for me to ever find long-lasting love like that on the Bluff? And for the thousands of students that will tread this campus in the years to come, is it possible to find love at LMU?
The study
To find the answers to my inquiry, I began by sending out a short, unscientific questionnaire to a randomly selected sample of 800 current students at LMU, 200 from each grade, to assess their opinions and attitudes towards dating on campus. During the one-month span between March 27 and Tuesday, April 25, I managed to receive a total of 90 responses, of which 26 were from the freshman class, 18 from the sophomores, 29 from the juniors and 17 from seniors.
The results were as follows:
Not many LMU students are dating each other
First and foremost, we see that there was a close to even split between students in a relationship and those not. However, when the question is narrowed down to if respondents are currently dating someone from LMU, the numbers go down considerably.
One reason for this may be the fact that LMU sometimes feels too small to date within, and many students resort to using dating apps. "Because of dating apps, I've actually been dating more people who go to [University of California, Los Angeles] or just live around the area,” commented sophomore political science major Makena Johnson in the survey. “I am hesitant to date at LMU because I just hate that awkward act-like-you-don't-see-each-other walk in [University Hall] if we break up.”
Additionally, students find it hard to meet people to date at LMU — 83.3% of respondents to the survey rated the dating culture at LMU below a “3” on a scale of 1 to 5 with "1" being “very poor.”
One couple that managed to find a long-term relationship despite these odds is Mikey Yang (‘21) and Michelle Pak (‘22), who met each other in 2019 through Creare Service Organization. According to them, the secret to meeting someone compatible in LMU’s seemingly dry dating landscape is to be involved in communities that share the same values as yourself.
“My perception of the dating culture in college was more formed by the organizations I was a part of rather than LMU as a whole,” said Pak. “This definitely helped for me since the clubs I was in reflected my values, interests and identity. Because of that, we could automatically relate to each other on a lot of those things, which has been really helpful throughout our relationship.”
LMU students tend to stick with one partner
Another captivating finding in the survey is that not many students involve themselves with multiple partners during their time at LMU — at least among LMU students — with only 1% of respondents having dated three partners and 10% having dated two. This could be an indicator that the small environment of LMU is more fitting to cultivate a single relationship, rather than engaging in multiple.
Another couple that successfully found love at LMU is Kevin Meilak (‘14) and Rachael Meilak — then Rachael Sears (‘14) — who met at the Lion’s Den during their sophomore year and eventually began dating in their junior year after having the same urban ecology class.
They reiterated the difficulty of connecting with someone but also spoke to how LMU’s environment was conducive to fostering and growing their relationship. “Neither of us was very entrenched in the dating scene, but it did at times feel challenging to find people of a like mind to date,” recounted Rachael. “That being said, once we did find each other and began dating, LMU was a fantastic place to grow our love. There’s a lot of fantastic date spots in Los Angeles, so that definitely helped keep things fresh and fun.”
The fact that some LMU students tend to stick with one partner is not a bad thing for our chances of finding love here — it could mean that students are more likely to wait until they meet the one that they feel is in it for the long haul.
Relationship longevity during and after LMU
Looking at the numbers from the survey, it is slightly discouraging to see the longevity of many relationships at LMU. Only 8.8% of respondents in total answered that they had been dating their partners for over one-and-a-half years, and the majority of the relationships fell under a year. The highest percentage — besides participants to whom this question did not apply to — is the 12.2% of respondents that only dated less than three months.
The real test for longevity arises when transitioning from a college relationship to a post-graduate one, especially for couples like Yang and Pak, who were separated by a grade and lived in different cities.
“In college, we also all have the same goal of graduation. Once you leave, you often have goals that look very different, and that can cause unexpected challenges in the relationship,” reflected Yang. “This just comes with each person having their own path, and that’s okay. What’s important is finding new ways to connect beyond what worked in college and continuing to put in the effort for the person you love.”
Similar to Yang and Pak, Kevin and Rachael went through the same trial of transitioning out of LMU. “We really had to sit down and ask ourselves, 'Is this relationship worth some of the upcoming challenges of transitioning to the real world?'” reflected Rachael. “This included a move halfway across the country for us, so those conversations were pivotal.”
What is it that makes couples like these last for so long? According to Kevin, communication and flexibility is the key to success. “It’s so vital to always talk through all that life throws at you. Some of those incredible life moments — marriage, having children, moving across the country — can really cause pressure on a relationship if you don’t talk through your fears and worries,” he said. “Our approach to problem-solving has always been ‘us vs. the problem’ instead of facing the problem alone.”
Meeting your future spouse at LMU
Despite the poor ratings of the dating culture at LMU, those who are already in relationships appeared to be hopeful about their future. 30% of respondents who are currently in a relationship said that they could see themselves getting married to their current partner, as opposed to the 11.1% who said that they did not.
Kevin and Rachael are one example of a couple that experienced this fairytale LMU love story. Having stuck with each other through thick and thin, during and after their time at LMU, the two had the sweetest ending when they got married at the Sacred Heart Chapel in 2017.
“It was a great experience. We both knew that we wanted to get married at LMU because that was where our relationship started and was cultivated,” recounted Kevin. “It was really special for our friends and family to come together to celebrate our love in a place that held a lot of meaning for us.”
That’s one thing to remember — if you’re lucky enough to find the special someone at LMU and decide to marry them one day, you can get married on our beautiful campus to commemorate where you met.
Conclusion
All of this considered, what is the final verdict — can you find love at LMU?
My understanding of the results is that the dating environment at LMU is not the most ideal. Given the fact that we do not have a large student population, we do not have a big sea of fish to choose from, and our options are rather limited.
That said, when you do find someone that you connect with on a deeper level, LMU does provide an environment that allows you to really cultivate and grow your relationship. Our location in one of the most active cities in the world, surrounded by beautiful beaches, sets up infinite possibilities of things you can explore with your partner. The connectivity of the LMU community makes it more likely that you will be able to find someone that shares similar values as yourself in the circles you end up joining.
What's more, LMU students appear to be optimistic about their chances of finding love on the Bluff. Over 63% of respondents said that there were potential partners at LMU that they would like to date, and 60% of respondents also answered that they think that they would be able to find love during their time at LMU. This illustrates paints quite a hopeful picture.
For those who are looking to find love at LMU, one of the most effective ways of achieving success is by following the wise words of those who came before us.
“I think the best thing would be to just go with the flow and let things happen naturally,” said Pak. “Focus on yourself first — make friends, join clubs and do things that interest you. I really think that doing this is what will set you up to meet great people who align with what you’re looking for in both friends and romantic partners.”
“Be authentically and unapologetically you; your person should love you as exactly as you are,” noted Kevin. “[But also] know your deal-breakers, we’ve seen some otherwise fantastic relationships crumble because deal-breakers weren’t discussed until years into the relationship. It’s not always fun to talk about, but if you want longevity, it’s an important talk to have.”
“Love is a verb. It’s a choice you make every day,” added Rachael. “Some days, it’s the easiest choice you make; it’s on those harder days that you really show your commitment to that person by saying ‘I choose you.’”
Good luck, Lions! May the odds be ever in your favor.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a senior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.