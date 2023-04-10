University Hall is one of the most prominent and unique buildings on campus. In the first part of the series, I uncovered the fascinating history behind U-Hall and how it came to be the building that it is today.
In this installment, I investigated the physical features of U-Hall to finally get to the bottom of its lauded size and layout. To wrap up, I attempt to understand what actually happened on the infamous “Bomb Day” back in 2004.
The anatomy of University Hall
If we can all agree on one thing about U-Hall, it's the fact that it is massive. According to a Loyolan article from September 2000, the building is 1 million square feet in total.
“It's a huge building. It's seven stories tall with the three in the bottom,” explained Michael Engh, S.J., chancellor of LMU. “If you stood the building up, it's 55 stories ... if you walk it, it's a quarter of a mile in length.”
Fourth fact-check: I am positive that the number tour guides like to throw around to describe the expansiveness of U-Hall varies from tour to tour, but let it be known here that, according to our chancellor, the accurate number is 55 stories.
According to Interim Director of Media and Public Relations Mason Stockstill, the official measurement provided by Facilities Management is “500,000 square feet of usable space inside the building, not including the parking lots.”
“When we bought this building, about 25 acres came with the building,” added Engh. “Up above behind the building is a whole strip of land that's fenced in that we can't use. Then there's the road and beyond the entry where the fountain is — there's a lot of space.”
Underneath the four ground levels of classrooms and offices is “a gold mine of parking” with 1,150 parking spaces, as described by a Loyolan article from January 2000. This was revolutionary at the time and attempted to appease the students' frustration over the lack of parking. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? It is a bummer that this parking is no longer enough to accommodate the current student population.
Want to know another fun fact about the interior of U-Hall? “There's over 60 indoor trees in the building,” said Stockstill. 60 trees.
University Hall and its perpetually increasing rooms
Now that we know the size of U-Hall, let's move on to the real question: exactly how many rooms are in the maze-like building?
I am sad to inform everyone that I was unable to get a clear answer to this. The reason is that, over the years, LMU has continued to add rooms frequently.
At the time of U-Hall’s initial renovation in 2000, there were 470 offices and 30 classrooms, according to Engh. However, Engh said he has “no idea” how many rooms there are currently.
“They keep adding rooms. If there are two big offices, they'll knock down the wall and make three smaller offices,” explained Engh. “A lot of the villages have shrunk as we built more offices.”
Secret rooms in University Hall
In such an expansive and confusing building, it is easy to imagine how rumors about secret rooms crop up among students. I attempted to get to the bottom of these myths and unveil the secret rooms in U-Hall.
To begin with, did you know there was a newly built recording studio tucked away in the corner?
“Three beautiful recording studios were built last year on the third floor in the farther end,” said Engh. "The recording studios are state-of-the-art for audio and for filming."
On the other hand, there are unique rooms that have remained in place since the Hughes Aircraft Company constructed the building.
“There is one room that was high-security. The walls were lined in lead so you couldn't do any kind of X-ray or any type of recording from outside,” explained Engh.
Some interesting facilities were unfortunately taken out during the renovation. However, “I'm told that, prior [to] the time we purchased this building, there was a gym with a shower and locker rooms at the west end of the first floor,” said Stockstill. “I heard a rumor there used to be a bowling alley there. You know, as just part of the gym, and fun stuff for previous employees to do.”
What fun would it have been if we could have bowled in between our classes?
As for the famous so-called “Sharpie Room” — you may have heard about it from some upperclassmen — all faculty I asked seemed to be unaware of it, but did not deny the possibility of its existence. “There could be, because it is three stories underground and there may easily be a corridor that runs off of the parking lot,” noted Engh.
From personal experience, I can testify that it exists. It is up to you if you believe me or not, but there is a narrow corridor that runs down the entirety of the underground of U-Hall, and the walls are covered in Sharpie writing from past students. As for its location, that's a secret for you to discover yourself.
Fifth fact-check: There are more than a couple of unique hidden gems in U-Hall. You just have to go explore these rooms yourself.
The unique features of University Hall
If you have been to U-Hall enough times, you know the annoyance of the elevators — most of them only go to and from certain floors.
“Each elevator goes to different levels and they don't all go to every level. I've heard different things about why that is,” noted Stockstill. “There's speculation that because Hughes Aircraft, and then Raytheon, had a lot of government contracts — and maybe some of it was top-secret type work — that, if you're an employee who's only able to have access to these floors, you can't have access to these other floors. So the elevator was part of that security.”
Likewise, the building's open-floor plan is also a security measure, according to Roche. “They didn't want anybody going up to the upper floors without going out on the first floor to be checked by security.”
Another remarkable feature of U-Hall is the solar panels that are placed across the roof of the building.
“Those solar cells generate approximately 600,000 kilowatt-hours of energy each year and that's about 10% of the entire campus’ energy consumption,” noted Stockstill.
Combined with the solar panels on the roof of Gersten Pavilion and the Von der Ahe Building, it was the largest electrical rooftop collection system of any university in the world. “It's saving us on big electrical bills,” added Randall Roche, S.J., director of the Center for Ignatian Spirituality.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, LMU traditionally hosted a special tour every year for graduating seniors called “the things you've never seen at LMU,” according to Engh. As part of it, students were allowed onto the rooftop of U-Hall to take a look at these solar collectors, as well as the beautiful view from its rooftop.
Sixth fact-check here: The rumors that there is a way to the rooftop of U-Hall are true — and students were allowed on it in previous years. As a graduating senior myself, I wish they had resurrected this tradition this year.
The secret behind the helicopter pad
A unique aspect of U-Hall is the helicopter pad located right outside near the main entrance, which came with the building when LMU acquired it from Raytheon and was originally built by Hughes Aircraft.
“Hughes [Aircraft] has several office complexes around Southern California, and they used to deliver their own mail by helicopter ... I heard the president [of Hughes Aircraft] lived down in the valley, and they would fly him in,” recounted Engh. “Of course, we don't have a helicopter now, but we keep it as an asset because it's valuable.”
The helicopter pad is strictly kept for serious emergency situations in recent years.
“There have been times when other organizations have asked to land there, like a news helicopter or something, and we've said no,” said Stockstill. “[But] I definitely personally saw an LA County Sheriff's helicopter parked on the helipad one time — maybe five years ago.”
“The only emergency I heard was when there was a fire down [in] the Ballona Wetlands last year and the fire department used the helipad as a place to land,” added Engh.
What about the rumor that the president of the United States could land on the helipad and bunker down in U-Hall if they were in the area during an emergency?
“I suppose if the president of the United States called and said ‘I need to make an emergency landing,’ we would probably allow it, but I'm not aware of any existing plan,” said Stockstill. “Certainly University Hall is not designed as a bunker for the president of the United States. That's pretty clear.”
The secret behind “Bomb Day”
Last but not least, we cannot talk about U-Hall history without talking about the famous “Bomb Day.”
On April 26, 2004, construction crews in Playa Vista, Los Angeles found two World War II-era bomb casings.
“They found the unexploded bomb [casings] embedded in the south side of the Bluff down in Playa Vista. Nobody knew if it was an active live bomb, or was it just a casing?” recounted Engh. “So what they did was they announced the evacuation of this building and anything along the Bluff.”
According to a Loyolan article from the same week, the LAPD bomb squad and then a military bomb squad from Fort Irwin were called onsite to assess the situation. In the meantime, 1,600 people were evacuated from the west side of campus, including 500 students and employees from U-Hall, as well as 1,400 residents from the Playa Vista.
“They didn't let us take the cars out of the garage. We had to evacuate by foot,” said Engh. “It was pretty chaotic and it turned out to be just a casing with no active bomb material inside.”
It was a big emergency at the time before authorities could figure out if it was an active bomb or not. However, both Roche and Engh — who were at LMU when Hughes Aircraft was operating under the Bluff in the '70s — had a pretty good idea of what was going on.
“During the Vietnam War, [Hughes Aircraft] built a lot of aircraft for the war and they used to test-fire the combat helicopters and they would shoot them into the side of the Bluff,” recounted Engh. “So, when I was a student in class [at LMU], you could hear ‘bam, bam, bam, bam.' They were test firing.”
Knowing its history, Roche was confident it was not a bomb.
“I knew that it was just an old metal piece of junk. They buried it all in dirt for building Playa Vista and then somebody — ‘clank’ — hits this thing, he says ‘Oh my god, it's a bomb,’” added Roche. “No, it's not a bomb, but nobody is going to ask me. They closed the University down and thus became famous Bomb Day and [students] said, ‘Oh, let's do it every year.’”
As Roche recounts, since then, April 26 became known as “Bomb Day,” and for a couple of years following it, the entire LMU student population would skip class and go to the beach or hang around campus to honor this memorable date.
Pretty cool, huh?
The last fact-check here: Bomb Day did really happen, and for a while, it was a notable holiday for the LMU community. I, for one, believe that we should bring it back.
That is it for the investigation into the secret behind LMU’s beloved University Hall. Thank you for following my journey to unveil the truth of U-Hall and I hope you learned a thing or two about this impressive building. I know that I did.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a senior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
