If you’ve ever wondered how adults know anything about money or how they’re able to budget, invest and buy a house, this is the article for you.
Unfortunately, unless you’re a finance or accounting student, you never really seem to get answers to those looming money questions. I asked three LMU finance professors, Associate Professors David Offenberg and Joshua Spizman, and Dr. Micah Officer for the basics. Here are their answers.
Liv Yankovich (L.Y.): What is the stock market?
Joshua Spizman (J.S.): It’s a place where companies can raise money and anyone can invest in those companies.
Micah Officer (M.O.): The stock market is both a physical thing in some cases and a virtual thing in others. The basic idea is that we need a marketplace in which to trade stocks (shares of equity in a firm) because some people want to sell shares they got in the past (e.g., retirees looking to get cash to pay for expenses during their retirement) while others want to buy (e.g., young people who are saving for college or retirement).
L.Y: How does the stock market work?
David Offenberg (D.O.): Individual stocks work like a Las Vegas casino in that if you’re buying a single stock, you’re gambling. Mutual funds work like turbo-powered savings accounts and mutual funds buy groups of stock. I am of the opinion that no one should ever buy stocks, people should only buy mutual funds.
L.Y: What is the S&P 500 index?
D.O: A measure of how well the stock market is performing based off the prices of 500 companies’ stocks. When it's going up, generally all stock prices are going up and when it’s going down, generally all stock prices are going down. And you can buy mutual funds that hold the entire S&P 500 — in one transaction you can get all 500 companies.
L.Y: Should I start investing money?
D.O: Yes, absolutely yes. The more time you have to let your money grow, the wealthier you become.
J.S: Yes, the earlier you can start, the better.
L.Y: What is the best way to invest?
M.O: The best advice I have for a novice investor is summed up in one word: diversification. That’s a fancy way of saying “don’t put all your eggs in one basket.” If you were to buy shares of stock in only one company, for example, then if that company does poorly and goes bankrupt, you will lose all your money!
J.S: Standard trading apps for stocks and bonds are good places to start, like Robinhood or Charles Schwab.
L.Y: What is the point of investing?
D.O: To provide you with financial security. Because at some point, if you’re lucky, you’ll be really old and you won’t be able to get a paycheck anymore, but you’ll want to eat something other than cat food.
M.O: The main benefit to investing is that you earn returns on your savings that you can use later in life for something: vacations, house improvements, retirement, paying for college, etc…
L.Y: What is a 401K?
D.O: A savings account that you get through your employer, and if you’re lucky, every time you put money in, they’ll put money in too. When you start the job, they’ll offer you the chance to enroll and you should absolutely do it.
L.Y: Do I need to start a retirement account?
D.O: A 401k is a retirement account. If you’re not doing a 401k with your employer then you should absolutely do a Roth IRA or IRA account — the more time you have to save, the more wealth you’ll accumulate.
M.O: It is wise and prudent to plan to pay for your own retirement expenses by investing today and then cashing out of those investments in your “golden years” to pay rent, buy groceries, etc… If you do not open a retirement account or otherwise invest for your future you risk getting stuck in the unenviable position of, basically, having to work well into your 70s to pay for your own living expenses!
L.Y: How am I supposed to know how to do taxes?
M.O: When you are young, your tax situation should be fairly straightforward and you should be able to do your own taxes using popular software programs such as Intuit’s TurboTax. You input information about your income and deductions and the software runs through the Byzantine U.S tax laws to figure out how much money you owe Uncle Sam. As you get older, it is not uncommon for your tax situation to become more complex and people often hire an accountant to sort through the complexity.
L.Y: What is a tax return?
D.O: A document you file with the government that tells them how much you owe in taxes or how much they owe as a tax refund. If [you] get a tax refund it's because you paid too much in taxes over the year when your employer held money from your paycheck and vice versa.
M.O: You have a once-a-year settling-up with the federal government in mid-April, at which point the government either gives you some money back if you overpaid throughout the year (a refund) or asks you to pay them more money if you underpaid!
L.Y: How does a mortgage work?
J.S: A mortgage is when a bank lends you money to buy a house and you make monthly payments back to the bank. The bank knows if you miss those payments and they can take back ownership of the house.
L.Y: What is an NFT (non-fungible token)? And why are there so many different kinds of NFTs?
D.O: The easiest way to think of it is a unique digital asset. It’s a gold rush right now and everybody who can create a unique NFT is creating a unique NFT because people will buy them. You can make an infinite number of NFTs off of one piece of intellectual property.
L.Y: What is cryptocurrency and how does it have value?
D.O: Digital currency for which there is a history of every transaction ever online in a public ledger. It has value because people believe it has value, just like the green paper in your wallet.
L.Y: How do I budget?
D.O: Figure out how much money you're going to earn and then figure out how you can spend less and still leave money left over to save.
L.Y: What’s the best way to pay off my student debt?
D.O: Slowly over time because the interest rate is so low that you should not rush to pay it off.
J.S: The thing to look for is that the total amount you owe isn’t increasing. If you’re not paying at least what you owe then you’ll keep increasing the amount you owe.
L.Y: What is your best financial advice for students?
D.O: Start saving now.
J.S: Don’t borrow money to live above your means and don’t be afraid to ask questions or ask for help.
M.O: With your first paycheck after college, spend it all. And then with every paycheck after that save as much as you can. And keep save, save saving … When you get to be my age, you won’t regret it.
Whew! That was a lot, but I hope you learned something and got some of your questions answered. It's important to remember that you do not need to be extremely well-versed in finances, but a basic understanding of the way our economy and your own money works is very valuable and will only benefit you in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.