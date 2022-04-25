As spring semester enters its 15th week and the due date of the 8-10 page final essay you got assigned four weeks ago starts creeping up, it's hard to ignore that finals are upon us. The dreaded week in which a quarter of your grade is determined by how articulate your thoughts can be when you’re put in a room with 100 questions and a timer on the white board.
Studying for finals is one of those things that you increasingly think about for weeks, break down a schedule in your planner and try every year to tell yourself you’ll start early. However, when it comes down to it, you might find yourself rapidly going through final study guides and trying to memorize notes to classical music the night before… and don’t forget chewing mint gum so you can retain the information better. I wouldn’t say this if I thought it was just my experience.
Put bluntly, junior entrepreneurship major Raj Vora said, “I cram the night before,” when asked how he studies for finals. I applaud Vora for his honesty.
Vora feels my sentiment, but at least he knows in advance what his plan is come the first week of May. It seems like no matter how organized you think you might be this semester, by the time finals week hits, it's just a matter of survival.
Junior entrepreneurship major Cole Pomeroy’s method might work for you if only studying the night before seems a little steep: “I usually start studying two days before and just try to cram as much as I can.”
Maybe starting a bit earlier will help you not feel so stressed. Or maybe, you just need a little caffeine like junior marketing major Oscar Masters.
“I go to the library and get the biggest Starbucks possible with like seven espresso shots and grind until I can’t be awake anymore,” said Masters. It sounds like he has a really healthy finals study routine.
In a similar fashion, sophomore ISBA (information systems and business analytics) major Sofia Brown goes to The Den and stays, “for eight plus hours and [gets] multiple caffeinated drinks.”
Perhaps the most practical plan is to organize your study time a little bit, even if you are cramming.
“I spend all day at the library and try to break it down into subjects and don’t spend more than 2 hours on one thing. I try to keep it moving. Study rooms at the library are also really helpful,” said Diego Estuar, senior marketing analytics and economics major.
Whether you’re type A and your finals study schedule is already color-coded and broken down by the hour, or you haven’t even turned in the assignment that was due at 11:59 last Friday, there are a few important takeaways to remember as you head into finals.
The first, that is clearly evident from our fellow students’ accounts, is that you aren’t alone in cramming and possibly feeling extremely unprepared. Most likely about half the class pulled an all-nighter freaking out that they "know nothing."
The second takeaway is to remember that you just need to pass the class. You might shoot for A’s or a certain GPA, but if you’re at the end of the semester and start feeling the regret of not paying attention more in class, just make it a goal to pass at that point.
Lastly, even if you’re extremely academically inclined, college is a challenge and it's designed that way, so don’t be too hard on yourself. You’re probably more likely to get a job during and after college with your interpersonal skills and ability to be adaptive, motivated and work with a team. None of those things can be measured by your GPA.
All that’s left to say is good luck, I believe in you. Oh, and try not to have heart failure from all the caffeine you’ll be consuming in the next two weeks.
This is the opinion of Liv Yankovich, a junior marketing major. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.