The random Instagram accounts have not come to an end yet. LMU students thrive off of creating bizarre accounts that grab everyone's attention. We've covered LMU Raccoons, The Grid and Sigma Poo, but get ready for some more wild pages you won't believe exist.
Have you ever noticed how weird LMU's squirrels are? In response to this phenomenon, universities have created Instagram accounts about the squirrels in their area. There’s just something about those squirrels that everyone is so infatuated with. Well, have you heard of LMU’s finest?
The creator of LMU Squirrels started this account when they saw another similar account spotlighting weird interactions with squirrels at a different campus.
“I’ve always noticed how funny and strange the squirrels are here at LMU, and I wanted to make an account to show them off,” stated the creator.
Anyone can DM and submit photos or videos of the squirrels around campus. “My initial goal is to hopefully make someone’s day brighter with a funny squirrel,” the creator explained. “I think my favorite squirrel has been this squirrel eating a french fry.”
After senior animation major Andy Cepollina saw a dead squirrel behind the SFTV building, he snapped a picture to send to the LMU squirrels account. When the owner refused to post the image, he took matters into his own hands, and LMU Dead Squirrels was born.
“I think it’s important to show both ends of the squirrel life cycle, because only showing squirrels doing cute things paints an inaccurate picture of nature and is kind of exploitative of them – it feeds into the idea that the only parts of life that should be shown are the marketable ones,” said Cepollina.
Many of the LMU squirrels fans prefer fun, positive wildlife content, and have become upset by Cepollina’s posts.
“I’ve gotten some people to tell me that there’s something wrong with me in the comments and DMs, but if they don’t want to see dead squirrels they don’t have to click on my account,” said Cepollina.
Although there are some haters, the account has garnered 55 followers in three weeks. The bio reads “waging a war against the @lmu.squirrels industrial complex,” but Cepollina insists the comments are all in good fun.
“I realized we just occupy different niches so I don’t really have a dislike for LMU squirrels, but it’s part of the bit to play up the one-sided beef,” said Cepollina.
This account is slightly different than photos of dead (or alive) squirrels. LMU Fits gives us pictures of trendy outfits seen around campus.
An LMU freshman started the account in early November 2021. “I always walk around campus seeing everyone’s awesome outfits and I use it as my Pinterest board,” stated LMU Fits.
"I will either try to discreetly take a photo of them or just walk up to them and start a conversation," says the creator.
Even though she doesn’t want to pursue a career in fashion, she loves and appreciates good style. Indie streetwear is her go-to style, and she seeks out students at LMU whose taste is even better than hers.
Freshman economics major Thomas Jackman Kuwabara decided to create a safe space for LMU students to post anonymous confessions for others to see.
“I started the account because I was bored,” stated Kuwabara. “I wanted to make some sort of LMU Instagram page to work on as a past time.”
Kuwabara was surprised to see the growth of his followers over the course of the first week when the account was created. “I followed a few people at the beginning to get some traction,” Kuwabara explained, “but most people started following me from word of mouth.”
Some submissions Kuwabara gets can be weird, funny or sincere. Don’t be shy, submit your secrets on their Google form or Tellonym.
