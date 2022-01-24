The high-end sneaker business is no joke. In an effort to avoid the long lines outside of sneaker stores down Melrose and evade the disappointment of waiting on the Nike website for hours only for the pair to be sold out in seconds, most people turn to resellers for their sneaker needs. StockX and GOAT are some of the most popular resell sites around, but freshman business major Matthew Martel is out to beat their prices with his very own resell business, @martelsneakshop on Instagram.
In the sneaker world, there are two different prices at which one could buy sneakers. There is the retail price, which is what most people want but are unable to get because of the high demand and limited stock. Then there is the resell price which depends on the popularity and rarity of the shoe. Most resellers, such as Martel, have to work tirelessly to be able to pay retail price and get the chance to resell them for a higher price and make a sizable profit.
“Everyone thinks I have bots because I end up with much inventory. But I very openly don’t use bots. I just put the work in. Let’s say a pair of Jordans is dropping on the Nike app at 7 a.m. on a Saturday. Everyone is focused solely on that day and time, but a week prior to the drop I am already hustling,” said Martel. “I enter as many raffles as I can. I figure out which sites will have the most inventory and what sizes they will carry. I gather a lot of backing information which is something most other people don’t have. It’s all about prepping and experience.”
Martel has the art of sneaker buying down to a formula. From the size of the shoe to the release time, he has it figured out. He shared that depending on the exclusivity and demand for a shoe, he can end up with anywhere from five to 70 pairs of shoes from just one drop.
“It’s a hustle and it’s harder than people think. My main goal is to beat the prices of other bigger resell sites like StockX or GOAT. If they list a shoe for $300, I would probably sell them for $240, and that’s when people come to me. I try to build trust with my customers so that they keep on coming back to me,” said Martel.
Ever since Martel was little, he always wanted to have the “freshest kicks.” It wasn't until high school when he realized he had a knack for sneaker-buying.
“I went to a private high school, and everyone had a pair of Yeezys. I wanted a pair so bad, so I started to do some research. I saw that they had a retail value of about $220 and a resell value of $500. I did my homework and figured out how to get a pair for retail value. When I finally got them, I got two pairs and sold the extra pair for resell value. This was my side hustle during high school,” said Martel.
When his friends realized he had a talent, they would ask him to get sneakers for them. Martel wouldn’t charge his friends for their requests; he saw it as experience.
“Then quarantine happened, and I saw the opportunity to expand my side hustle. I made my Instagram and my friends all followed it. Through their engagement, my business kept growing. I got better at buying shoes and I love it,” said Martel.
Even Martel’s Instagram doesn’t look like other resellers’ pages, @martelsneakershop is composed of high-quality videos that spotlight every angle of the shoe under studio lighting.
“Other Instagram resellers just post pictures of them holding the shoes and that’s it, but I wanted to be different. I was mainly inspired by Complex Sneaker Shop on Youtube and how they film their sneakers. I made a little studio in my house and film my shoes and edit it and make it a better experience for my customers,” said Martel.
Everything about @martelsneakershop is about improving the customer experience and building a sense of loyalty between him and his followers.
“I make my page as professional as possible. My policies and reviews are linked. I try to engage as much as possible with my customers to ensure the best service,” said Martel.
He shared that he would be doing his first ever giveaway on his page this week.
“I have around 70 pairs of the Nike Dunk 'Pandas' of all different sizes, so I am going to do a giveaway of one pair. I will be posting about it within this week, but I am hoping it will help to build the customer relationship and give my page some more traction,” shared Martel.
He now has customers all over Los Angeles, including plenty of fellow Lions and even some out of state. Over the past year, Martel estimates that over a thousand pairs of shoes have come his way.
While devoting a lot of his time to his business, he doesn’t forget to build his own sneaker collection, which he wears proudly.
“Some people ask me how I could wear some of the shoes I do because they are expensive and rare. But in reality, people don’t understand the hustle I put in for these shoes, so I’m going to wear them.”
In Martel’s personal collection, he has several pairs that only continue to gain value. He owns a pair of the Virgil Abloh Air Force One’s that he bought at retail price that are now selling for $6,000.
“It’s such a struggle to decide whether to keep or sell my personal shoes. But for right now, I keep the shoes I buy for myself. As time goes on, they might become more valuable and my mind might change or I might just keep them for my future kids to wear,” said Martel.
Make sure to check out Martel's curated sneaker collection on Instagram @martelsneakshop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.