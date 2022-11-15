There is a hidden element to taste, one measured not by traditional flavors like sweet and savory but in terms of heart and feeling. At Earle’s, those sensations are found the second you walk through the doors. The space is warm and inviting. The sweet, fatty, barbecue scent of the grill lures you in, and co-owner, Duane Earle, greets you like an old friend.
Earle’s has been serving some of the best hot dogs in Los Angeles for the past 38 years. From chili dogs to vegan dogs, the restaurant is a staple of the Crenshaw community.
“My brother Cary came from New York, came to [Los Angeles] to study aeronautical engineering, designing spy planes. He came out here, he ended up working for an attorney," said Duane Earle.
"One day he went down to Venice Beach [and] saw some guys working a hot dog cart. He studied them for about two hours, [then] he took his aeronautical skills, went back home and designed a hot dog cart. [A] couple days later, [he] took it to a welder. Two weeks later, he had a hot dog cart finished. He quit [his law office job] that Friday and went to work at Venice Beach that Saturday morning.”
Duane Earle joined his brother’s hot dog cart operation in 1985 and has since taken over running the front of house. Earle’s transformed from a hot dog cart in Venice Beach to a full restaurant and catering business while continuing to serve the same delicious food.
Earle’s is truly a place for everyone with its accessible vegan options and menu customization. I recently had to go dairy free, so I had my eye on their vegan chili cheese fries. Though I miss the taste of dairy cheese, the dish was completely satisfying. The cheese is layered throughout and melted solely by the heat of the chili. The steak-cut fries absorb the chili without losing their crunch. It’s wonderfully layered and the red onions and jalepeños lighten what would be an otherwise rich dish.
The pastrami is sliced incredibly thin. It’s rich and fatty without being greasy. It has a nice smoky flavor from the grill. The meat is tender, and it falls apart in your mouth. The onions absorb some of the meat's savory flavor while imparting a caramelized freshness to the rest of the sandwich.
Now, for the most famous treat at Earle’s — the hot dog. Earle’s offers a multitude of links from beef to pork to vegan with numerous topping options. Their spicy beef link with chili and jalepeños hits the comfort food spot for me.
However, it's the link’s preparation that makes Earle's hot dogs stand out. The link is sliced down the middle and grilled on both sides, which gives it a nice savory char and breaks up the typical snappy texture associated with a hot dog. It creates a more varied bite, especially when toppings are added. In my order, the chili adds this meaty sweetness, which plays nicely with the taste of the grill. The jalepeños add an acidity and heat, which breaks down the sweetness of chili.
Earle’s gives you fast-food with luxurious service. The restaurant has created a community where the focal point is food, but the reach goes so much further. There is a wall of business cards for just about every service one could need, newspapers on the counter and a list of community events. Earle’s is more than a restaurant, it is a cultural hub in the heart of South LA.
“I love serving a community. I've always envisioned myself as some type of, I don't know, maybe in my mind mentally, as a king, but you gotta remember, a king must serve his people, my philosophy [is do] unto others, as you would love done to yourself,” said Earle.
