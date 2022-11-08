It’s nearly midnight on the Bluff. Whether you just finished up a late night paper, just got back from a day of work or partying, it makes no difference. You are hungry, and the restaurants on campus are either winding down or closed with most of the options drained from earlier customers.
Should you find yourself in such a situation, Leo’s Tacos Truck provides an affordable and delicious solution. With nine locations across Los Angeles, no matter where you are coming from, there is likely a truck only a small detour away. They offer tacos, nachos, burritos, tortas, quesadillas—all with an array of meats and sauces to choose from. There is a vegetarian menu, but it is only available upon request. While there, consider ordering one of their drinks, it’s a fabulous way to start off the meal.
My drink of choice is always an horchata. It is sweet, without being overpowering. There is a pleasant starchy mouthfeel from the rice milk, which accentuates the notes of cinnamon in the drink. It’s cool, refreshing and light making it the perfect partner of the heavier dishes at Leo’s Tacos Truck.
The food is ready relatively quickly, usually taking between five to 10 minutes depending on how busy it is. Luckily it provides just the right amount of time to appropriately select your vegetable accouterment and sauces. Leo’s Tacos Truck gives you a lot of flexibility with their four salsas, pico de gallo and other vegetables to layer onto what you have already ordered. All of their salsas are delicious, but the one you choose is subject to what you have ordered. The light green sauce works best with leaner meats like chicken, but the other three have more flexibility.
Burrito de Lengua is one of my favorite comfort foods: a union of cheese, beans, meat, corn tortilla and rice. Burritos with lengua (beef tongue) have this lovely oiliness that the rice absorbs, acting as a second seasoning of umami. This flavor then ties into the beans, which have this deep savory richness. It pairs well with either the yellow-green salsa or the brown salsa. The brown salsa adds a smoky heat, which layers onto the savory aspects of the burrito. However, if you want to add more complexity to the burrito, the yellow-green salsa adds an acidity, which cuts through the richness of the dish.
Quesadilla Suadero is another dish that manages to make the simplest of components amazingly satisfying. The starchy tortilla absorbs a little sweetness by nature of being grilled, the cheese adds this freshness and the meat is smoky and savory. The meat is soft and tender, which perfectly contrasts the crispiness of the tortilla. In terms of salsa, the orange one goes best since it provides this pure fresh heat, which ties in nicely with the raw sweetness of the melted cheese.
Tacos Al Pastor truly don’t need any salsa. It is a magical, complex experience with only three core ingredients. A soft corn tortilla, a sweet tangy pineapple slice and the most beautiful preparation of grilled pork complete the dish. The interactions between these components that make the dish a true delicacy. The pork is smoky, the sweetness of the pineapple breaks down the heartiness of the meat and the corn tortilla adds a starchiness, which acts as a textural emulsifier.
Beyond the flavor of the dish, it has a lot of cultural significance. The practice of cooking meat al pastor comes from Lebanese immigrants in Mexico. It is a reminder that food is born out of collaboration and the coming together of cultures, a message important to remember in the foodscape of Los Angeles.
This is the opinion of Athena Cheris, a freshman film production major from San Francisco, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.