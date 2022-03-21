Students have been anxiously awaiting the opening night of the theater department’s newest production, "Men on Boats," which opened this past weekend to sold-out crowds. On its surface, the play is about John Wesley Powell's 1869 expedition to map the Green and Colorado Rivers.
In 90 minutes, the audience is taken on a journey from the beginning, through twists, turns, losses and hardships. The characters are ten actual historical figures but are all played by female-identifying actresses.
“It is interesting to look at the whole idea of the West, such as the Lewis and Clark expedition or this journey, through eyes other than white men,” said Katharine Noon, director of the piece and professor and chair of the theatre arts department. “Although the play is a comedy at heart, it also becomes a critique of the manifest destiny and expansion west, such as what it did to native peoples and lands.”
The play became a collaborative piece, harnessing the expertise of professors from departments besides theatre arts. Rosalynde LeBlanc Loo, chair of the dance department, was the movement coach for the piece. As the title says, the characters have to boat, so there are lots of scene on the river, going over waterfalls and around rapids, all done without boats, oars or water.
“It was super helpful when someone speaks the language of movement,” continued Noon. “We had to develop a vocabulary of how to translate something like going down rapids to a stage.”
Noon also enlisted the help of Nicolas Rosenthal, professor of history, whose speciality is the Lewis and Clark expedition and the expansion west. Rosenthal talked to the cast to give historical context and background, and in addition will be giving a talkback after the performance on March 23.
This collaborative effort across departments creates a deeper insight into the story. “Nothing but good can come of this kind of collaboration, because then other students can know what other departments are doing and engage in that,” said Noon. “The more collaborations that are generated, the more one department can benefit the other.”
Overall, the LMU community will enjoy "Men on Boats" because of how different it is from many things they see. The play has a lot to say about the west, where LMU students are living geographically, becoming a critique of what the United States government was doing in the mid to late 1800s as far as expanding west and what effect that had, including on the characters we meet. "Men on Boats" runs through March 26. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
