Disclaimer: This article discusses sensitive topics including suicide.
Moses Kent, junior animation major, has always had a knack for making music. Going by the artist name moussa, he recalls that music was always in his home while he was growing up. His most recent release “Please, remember me. Peace out.” pays homage to one of his closest friends, Aleksei, who took his own life a little over a year ago.
Kent has had a passion for music since before he can even remember. The first instrument he picked up was the piano; he and his siblings would try to compose their own music. After piano, he turned to the drums and attended School of Rock, a local music program that led him to learn the guitar.
“When I was little, I could really shred on the electric guitar in ways that I couldn’t replicate today. But in middle school, I kind of switched from instruments to words because we would have rap battles and I had to be the best. This continued into high school when I had my SoundCloud phase, but the songs I was releasing were pretty heinous,” said Kent.
Some of the tracks he released in high school were called “Meth Addict,” “F**k Evolution” and “Crack Baby.” On these songs, he relied on shock value to get better at rapping. When rap became second nature for Kent, he knew that he no longer needed the shock value and could make his music more about expressing himself artistically.
On “Please, remember me. Peace out.” there are some moments where his form of artistic rap peeks out. At the beginning of “All about Aleksei,” he points out that the beat is influenced by Chance the Rapper. Kent is not only vulnerable on this album, but he also shares his power of storytelling and his ability to evoke raw emotion through lyrics.
“I was home in Seattle when I found out about Aleksei. No one I was around knew him, so no one could really relate. My first instinct was to start writing a song because it’s kind of like having a conversation with yourself. When thinking about yourself, it’s easy to get scattered, but when you have a medium like making music, it’s easier to understand how you feel,” said Kent.
Kent started writing these songs over a year ago with no intention of releasing them. They were just meant to create “a sense of solace” for him at a time when he needed it.
“I didn’t write the songs thinking that they would become anything. It was a thought in my mind, but the idea of making them into an album repulsed me. I felt like I would be capitalizing on it. But on the other hand, I thought it could inform a lot of people and kind of give them an explanation as to why I was acting the way that I was. I kept the door open and decided if the timing was right, I would release it,” said Kent.
At this point, Kent had recorded five or six songs that helped him process and cope with the loss of his friend. It wasn’t until this past winter break that Kent started to think about releasing these songs.
“I was kicking it with one of my oldest and closest friends. I was just playing him a few different songs that I had made, and I realized that in that moment I was comfortable enough to share my sadder music that I have never really put out. From this moment of sharing it with my friend, I realized it was time to release it. It just worked out as to where it was 10 days before the anniversary of his death,” said Kent.
Kent was aware that he had to tread lightly when it came to the topic of suicide, because of its sensitive nature and the way that it has affected people’s lives. But through releasing this album, he was able to discover different perspectives about it.
“I put it out and wasn’t going to announce it for a few days, but someone in my family came across it. He reached out to me and said that he had been suicidal in the past and that it was a reminder of how much your friends care about you. This was surprising because I wrote it as someone mourning and never thought about the other side,” said Kent.
Through releasing this collection of music, he was able to hear people's thoughts and reactions. He shared that everyone was crying, which was weird to him as he isn’t a big crier, but he appreciated it as he felt like he was able to cry through all these people. But there were some mixed opinions about this album.
“My friend’s mom didn’t like it. She thought it was too heavy and too sad. That was honestly nice because I had only released fun songs that weren’t really polarizing. My songs in the past were kind of superficial but I was happy to find out that someone actually disliked something I made because it made it so much more real to me,” said Kent.
After keeping these songs hidden away for so long and finally sharing them with everyone, Kent now feels a massive sense of relief.
“There was a point within the last year where I was so scared of letting people in and crying around strangers. It felt like no one is close to the scope of understanding what I was feeling. But now having released these songs, I have removed this weight from being just on my shoulders and spread it to everyone that has listened. I can finally be alone again. I can get in my own head again and not be scared,” said Kent.
When listening to “Please, remember me. Peace out.” Kent wanted to leave listeners with this reminder:
“Keep an open mind and open heart. If you’re listening to it, I’m just a person and am just trying to be real. But losing Aleksei was the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my whole life. If you love people, just know that you have the power to destroy them at any moment and that is not something to play around with. This album should serve as a reminder of how much you mean to your friends.”
If you or someone you love is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK or text 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor. Contact Student Psychological Services at LMU for confidential care at (310) 338-2868, located on the second floor of the Burns Recreation Center. For emergencies, call 911.
