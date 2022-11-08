Presented by Mane Entertainment, the annual A Cappella Showcase hosted LMU’s three on-campus groups — Notetorious, On Another Note and the Opportunes. Although this was the second competition post-COVID-19, it was the first on Drollinger Family Stage.
This year, audience members voted on a winner through a Google Form, marking a break from past tradition where Mane Entertainment used applause volume as the deciding factor. Although applause was overwhelming for each group's performance, Notetorious took home the win with the most votes, making it their second straight year as champions.
Senior psychology major Olivia Pomranka was happily surprised to see the community show out to celebrate LMU’s musical talent.
“Events like this are always a lot more packed than I expect them to be. It’s really fun to see everyone come together. The energy was super great and everyone was cheering really loudly for all of their friends and all of the performers. I’ve been to see Notetorious’ performances before, so I’m familiar with their style, but it was really fun to see how different each group was,” said Pomranka.
Even though all three groups share amazing talent, they each have their own specific flare. While Notetorious and On Another Note welcome all genders, the Opportunes separate themselves as the only group specifically for females.
Opportunes president and senior psychology major Sabrina Isaacs felt the group’s love after only one meeting.
“Most people audition for every a cappella group and then just take their pick. My freshman year, though, I only auditioned for The Opportunes. I made the decision after meeting the members just once. The culture of The Opportunes is so friendly and welcoming — our mission is to be a safe space where everyone’s voice can be heard — and you can feel that energy the moment you meet any of our members. I just knew I had to be a part of that," said Isaacs.
Each group usually hosts auditions at the beginning of each semester, allowing interested students to perform for any or all of the groups.
Similarly, Notetorious President and senior women’s and gender studies and communication studies double major Claire Shepard joined freshman year for both the community and musical collaboration.
“Being in Notetorious has allowed me to continue my passion for music in college and has provided me with a space to creatively engage with my peers,” said Shepard.
The groups have been preparing for the showcase for months, each practicing their arrangements to perfection for the concert. Through many rehearsals, Shepard led the group to become champions.
“Once we auditioned our new members in September, we hit the ground running. We prepared four songs for the performance and picked our best three once they were performance ready. We also practice twice a week for two hours each rehearsal and spent time fine-tuning dynamics, formations and solos,” said Shepard.
For Notetorious, the three songs that led them to victory were "Backpocket" by Vulfpeck, "Late Night Talking" by Harry Styles and "Easy to Love" by Couch.
“My favorite part of the event is getting to share all of our hard work with our friends and family. This group puts in such hard work and dedication to our performances and to see it come to fruition is the most gratifying experience,” said Shepard.
Although the showcase is a competition, the groups take this opportunity to support each other without any hard feelings.
"There’s so much talent on campus, it blindsides me every year. But I especially love the camaraderie we’ve got between groups nowadays. The showcase is a competition, and yet no one in the green room is shooting each other dirty looks or taking one another down," said Isaacs.
