With Oscars season only a few days behind us, it is already time for me to start preparing for next year's awards ceremony. Some may deem it too early to start discussing what movies will be popular, but it is never too early to start looking into what movies you think will be your potential favorites. Here is a comprehensive list of what may be winning the “Best Picture” award this time next year.
1. "Babylon," dir. Damien Chazelle
If there is one thing the Academy loves, it is celebrating the movies. Damien Chazelle (director of favorites like "La La Land" and "Whiplash"), is going to do just that with his latest epic, "Babylon." Not much is known about the plot, other than its setting in the golden age of Hollywood when movies were transitioning from silent films to talkies. The cast is likely to snag multiple nominations in the acting categories, with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the lead roles, and Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde and other A-list stars in supporting. Perhaps the Academy will reward this film with the Best Picture award after the infamous "La La Land" - "Moonlight" Best Picture fiasco. Regardless of awards, "Babylon" is likely to be a favorite due to Chazelle’s spectacular filmmaking.
2. "The Fabelmans," dir. Steven Spielberg
Alfonso Cuarón had "Roma," Kenneth Branagh had "Belfast" and now Steven Spielberg has "The Fabelmans." There has been a trend in recent years of directors making films about their childhoods and winning Oscars. "The Fablemans" will be no exception, which is rumored to be about Spielberg's childhood growing up in the 1950s in Arizona. The main cast consists of Paul Dano, Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen, among others, playing fictional adaptations of Spielberg’s family. This film will without a doubt do spectacularly and make audiences fall in love with Speilberg and his masterwork once again.
3. "Killers of the Flower Moon," dir. Martin Scorsese
Another legendary director is releasing a massive film this year: Scorsese’s "Killers of the Flower Moon." This film, based on the non-fiction book by David Grann, follows an FBI investigation of the murders of Osage Native Americans in the 1920s that took place after large amounts of oil were found beneath their land. The cast has Jesse Plemons in the role of the lead FBI investigator, with Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert Di Niro as the antagonists. It would be ignorant to doubt the success this film will have during award season, with such a legendary cast and the king of cinema himself directing.
4. "Empire of Light," dir. Sam Mendes
Although we know the least about this movie, "Empire of Light" will no doubt be a huge film this year. Sam Mendes’ last film "1917" was a massive success in 2019’s award season, and Mendes will take this confidence with him for his newest film, starring Olivia Colman, Colin Firth and Michael Ward. Next to nothing is known about this film, other than it will be a romance set in a movie theater in 1980s Britain. Legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins ("1917," "Blade Runner 2049," "Fargo," etc) is also attached to the project, which makes it hard to ignore the technical beauty "Empire of Light" will have.
5. "Bardo (Or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)" dir. Alejandro González Iñárritu
Alejandro González Iñárritu is an Oscar favorite, with his films raking in thirty-three nominations and two Best Picture wins for "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)" and "The Revenant." "Bardo" will likely be no exception. Although the plot is still mysterious, it is said to be about a Mexican journalist returning to his hometown to face his past. One thing may be hindering its chances though: various articles have come out exposing the production for ignoring COVID-19 protocols, even resulting in COVID-19 related deaths. The Academy may now be wary of awarding a movie with problematic production or directors, but of course they have done so many times before. Still, it is hard to ignore this strong contender, and it will likely be a masterful work of cinema.
Honorable Mentions: "Rustin," "The Son," "Everything Everywhere All At Once," "She Said," "Poor Things," "Three Thousand Year of Longing," "White Noise" and "Women Talking"
This is the opinion of Vivian Schafbuch, a freshman film studies major from Petaluma, California. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
