They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this statement rings especially true for LMU’s latest mixed-media creation club, The Outlet.
Officially established in February 2023, The Outlet is a club named after the phrase "creative outlet." Just like its namesake, The Outlet aims to be a safe haven where those passionate about creating art can come together and collaborate as a community.
The Outlet board consists of a group of people with diverse backgrounds and skillsets: junior communication studies major and co-president Emily Yoon, junior theatre arts major and co-president Bridget Callahan, junior English major Lacey Argus, junior studio arts major Sophia Bailey, junior studio arts major Ashley Knight and junior psychology major Andrea Morland-Tellez.
There isn't a one-size-fits-all definition to creativity. Whatever method that allows a person to express themselves can be considered a testament to their own creativity, and that is what is the driving force behind The Outlet.
"It’s really amazing to just get together and hang out with cool people who have similar interests. I feel like the transition to college is kind of hard and having a place to just be creative and be in good energy feels very de-stressing. It’s also nice to try new things. Sometimes there is so much pressure to just have one creative outlet — The Outlet lets you find out you love to do something you’ve never tried before," explained Argus.
The club creates monthly zines, featuring work from both the board members as well as club members. Each month represents a different theme: February's edition focused on visual art, March’s edition focused on fashion and April’s edition aims to focus on flea market crafts.
These themes are then translated into activities for each month’s weekly meetings. For example, in February, Outlet members created collages. In March, Outlet members created bracelets, upcycled tank tops and swapped clothing items with fellow students. Recently, the Outlet also hosted a thrifting excursion.
“I wanted to start the Outlet because I wanted to have a place where people who love art and fashion could come together, meet each other and make cool art!,” said Callahan in The Outlet's March zine.
You don’t necessarily have to be an artist to enjoy the activities The Outlet has to offer. Being in a creative safe space also ensures that every member’s creative process is respected — even if that process means simply existing in that space, waiting for inspiration.
“There isn’t so much pressure to do any one thing when you come to our club. Some weeks I feel crafty, but if I’m not, I can hang out and enjoy the space I’m in,” said Bailey in The Outlet’s March zine.
On March 22, The Outlet collaborated with LMU’s poetry club Words of Mouth (WOM) — also established this school year — to create black-out poetry collages out of paint, magazine clippings and markers. People who attended the meeting learned about what it means to create poetry and how art comes in many different forms.
"The meeting with WOM was the first Outlet meeting I went to. I wasn't sure what to expect but I had fun adding a visual element to my poetry," said Carolina Espinoza Cervantes, senior journalism major.
Whether you want to let your artistic abilities shine, relieve stress or simply meet people passionate about their craft, visit The Outlet to be as messy, colorful and carefree as you want.
The Outlet meets at Burns 134 every Wednesday at 8 p.m. Find out more about The Outlet’s upcoming events through their Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.