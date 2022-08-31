Some freshmen have already hit the ground running. Freshman finance major Sebastian Cigarran and his buddies sat at the Club Ice Hockey table looking for more members to join their team.
"I think I've sort of been relying on the hockey team too much to make friends and I haven't really met anybody else but I'm okay with that," said Cigarran, about coming into his freshman year with a team. He jokingly complained about the sore muscles, but beamed about his positive experience with his friends.
Spotted outside of the Loyolan tent were freshmen health and human sciences major Rei Sperry and environmental science major Casey Curtis. They described their first few days of college as crazy, a little chaotic, but very fun.
Along with joining clubs, freshmen are also getting used to their new environment. "I like the vibe — a lot of diversity, a lot of the smaller class sizes," said Stella Toothaker, freshman psychology major. She moved to Los Angeles all the way from Indiana after being inspired by her brother and uncle who also went to school in Los Angeles. "I've always wanted to be in Los Angeles," said her friend Flynn Potter, freshman urban studies major. They are hoping to get involved in club and intramural sports.
Freshman marketing major Kyle McIntyre was mingling with the men on campus involved in Greek life. "[College] just feels like summer camp right now. Honestly, it hasn’t hit me yet," he said. He is interested in Greek life because of the sense of community that it offers.
Leading the freshmen through their hectic orientation week were their more experienced peers. Orientation leaders got to know the freshmen by spending time with them and showing them the ropes.
"Campus is full and alive. It is great to see everyone's smiling faces. Good times," said senior marketing major and orientation leader Hank Przelenski.
"I feel like the freshmen are cool kids," chimed in senior studio arts major and orientation leader Isabelle Tate.
These Tate-approved cool kids have now been welcomed into the community. What changes will they make and what new ideas will they bring to our community?
