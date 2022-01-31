Do you already feel like you've missed out on new music? Was it your New Year's resolution to expand your music taste? The Life + Arts section has you covered.
From FKA twigs to The Weeknd, new music is already off to a great start. Kick off your 2022 by staying up to date on all the newest and greatest music.
Here is a playlist of all the best tracks of January 2022:
"darjeeling" by FKA twigs (feat. Jorja Smith and UnknownT)
This track is from FKA twigs’ most recent album “CAPRISONGS.” Twigs outdid herself with this album by perfecting the combination of experimental pop with hints of R&B and rap. On this track specifically, she is joined by fellow Brits to create a rhythmic, fast-paced sound that is almost addicting. This song and entire album are something you don’t want to miss out on.
This is one of the few tracks on The Weeknd’s most recent album, “Dawn FM,” that sounds like himself. The album as a whole is a different sound for The Weeknd. He draws on the influences of 80s synth and dance pop, which is a step further than his usual pop R&B sounds. It's almost as if he is trying to imitate Daft Punk in a way that makes me long for The Weeknd of a different era. Despite the change in sounds, there are a few standout tracks on this album such as this one where parts of the old Weeknd’s sound shine through.
"Watercolor Eyes" by Lana Del Rey
In this track off the "Euphoria" soundtrack, Lana Del Rey does what she does best ... create a melancholic sound that deeply resonates with most teenagers and young adults. With the simple sounds of piano, guitar and catchy lyrics, Del Rey’s vocals were the star of this track. Her voice has a dreamlike quality that entrances her listeners in the best way possible.
"Arya" by Nigo (feat. A$AP Rocky)
Bape founder, DJ and producer Nigo features A$AP Rocky on his first single off of his first solo project in almost two decades. Nigo perfectly encapsulates A$AP’s impeccable flow with an intense beat that matches up seamlessly. Nigo and A$AP complement each other better than anyone else in the rap genre right now. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is played at the next few parties you attend.
You can always count on COIN to create a quintessential indie track that transports listeners to their teenage bedroom where they first discovered indie music. It seems like they have their groovy guitar sounds and high-pitched vocals down to a formula. If you are in need of a classic indie track, COIN always has you covered.
Bakar delivers a heartfelt track with “NW3.” He describes his feelings of love, commitment and feeling like he might end up with this person. The song has a slow start that eventually builds into a steady beat. With his signature voice and promising beat, Bakar creates another incredible track.
"Bag" by Col3trane (feat. Lucky Daye)
Col3trane definitely has another alternative R&B hit on his hands. With the help of Lucky Daye, they were able to create this melodic yet groovy sounding track. Because of the versatility of this track, it is perfect for almost every occasion. If you love R&B, you will love this track.
Yeek does things he has never done before with this track. It is so fast-paced; it is quite literally impossible to stay still when listening to it. He distorts his vocals in a new way that enhances the entire song in ways that are incredibly unique.
Creating a track on the "Euphoria" soundtrack, Tove Lo pulls through with pop perfection. It has the perfect amount of EDM and catchiness. Tove Lo is a pioneer for pop music and is often underrated. If you have a soft spot for pop music, start listening to more Tove Lo ... it will change your life.
"Favorite" by Ru AREYOU (feat. Duckwrth)
Ru AREYOU and Duckwrth use their talent for rhyming and rhythm like no other on this track. As their first release of 2022, they are off to a great start. With an unpredictable beat and a catchy refrain, they are create an upbeat song that is guaranteed to get stuck in your head.
