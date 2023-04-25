Music is a polarizing topic in the space of schoolwork. Some people cannot work with it, others rely on it. I find myself in the latter group. Putting on a playlist is essential for enjoying any assignment. It helps me stay focused and work for longer periods of time. A few genres stick out to me when thinking about study music: classical, jazz, house and rap/beats. Let's rank them.
In last place, while being one of the most popular genres to study to, rap just does not offer that much. Rap music itself is lyric-heavy, and for many, it may be difficult to focus with. One may also enjoy the music too much, preferring to only vibe to the song rather than study. As far as beats go, many people like to listen to lofi hip hop beats while studying. These err on the side of too boring and lack the stimulation that house brings. Rap is the best for anything but studying.
Classical comes in at third. It takes a particular setting to listen to classical music. It is best when being meticulous: adding the final details to a presentation, revising the third draft of a paper or conquering some complicated material. It can feel pretentious, but it also makes you feel smart. If you feel smart, you work better. An essay is no problem when you have Bach in the background. With the right classical song playing, no feat is insurmountable. Have an essay due in five minutes? Put on "O Fortuna" and watch it write itself.
House is the next best genre to study to. The music is repetitive, simple and energetic. It is perfect for anyone who likes to bob their head or dance a little to keep themselves stimulated. When jazz or classical feel too old-fashioned, house has that modern touch. It is best when listened to on a playlist, as the variety of styles of different house producers help differentiate songs. But for those who do not mind just one artist, check out Boiler Room’s live shows. Just open up YouTube and let it play in the background while you cram for that final you’ve been procrastinating.
Jazz has to be the best music to study to. Its complex melodies and chord progressions leave you stimulated but not distracted. Each song is unique — even renditions of the same songs have completely different flavors. If you want something fast and intense, simple and moody or anything in between, jazz is the way to go. For those who prefer music with vocals, there is an extensive list of iconic jazz singers to give a listen. Artists include Billie Holiday, Chet Baker, Etta James and Louis Armstrong. For those who get distracted by singing, try out Miles Davis, John Coltrane and especially Vince Guaraldi, famous for the Charlie Brown music.
Finally, I have a few honorable mentions. Soundtracks and film scores are great options for anyone who does not know where to start with jazz and classical music; throw on a Pixar movie score, for example, "Ratatouille" and "The Incredibles" are some of the best. Film scores work well because they were literally made to be in the background.
Mac Demarco just released a new album called "One Wayne G." Featuring 199 songs, the project was released just in time for finals. Only a dozen or so of the songs have lyrics, and the rest are completely instrumental, aside from some scatting here and there. It is a collection of his unreleased demos dating as far back as 2018 and as recent as this past January. Clocking in at eight hours and 43 minutes of material, "One Wayne Gin" is the perfect study soundtrack.
As the end of the semester approaches, work is piling up. Endless essays, projects, tests and presentations are dampening any hope for a good time, but music can make all this a whole lot more tolerable, maybe even fun. Cycle through your old playlists and discover some new ones that — anything to make finals more enjoyable.
This is the opinion of Thomas Zaterka, a freshman entrepreneurship major from San Francisco. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
