Qargo Coffee has made its mark in Westchester as one of the newest spots to get a cup of coffee, but it turns out that it is much more than that. To its owners, Kingshuk Mukherjee and his brother Kushal Mukherjee, it is a reflection of how hard work and integrity can come together to create a beautiful place for a community to come together.
Kingshuk never really knew much about coffee, but when COVID-19 took him away from his office job, he knew that he no longer wanted to pursue something that kept him behind a desk all day.
"I had a chance to reassess my life," said Kingshuk as he discussed leaving his job as a copywriter and beginning to look for different options that excited him.
When the opportunity to open up a coffee shop presented itself through a family friend who was starting a coffee franchise from scratch, Mukherjee was hesitant. "Do I want to own a coffee shop? Do I really know that much about coffee?" he asked himself.
Then, after a push from their father, Kingshuk and Kushal Mukherjee decided that this could be a fun project to take on. With Mukherjee having start-up experience and his brother already involved in the drink industry, they decided that they had the skills to take this on. "I was also looking for a project that was big enough that it would be exciting because if I know that I can do it, I get bored," he said.
Thus, Qargo Coffee was born, a humble coffee shop on the corner of Lincoln Boulevard and Manchester Avenue.
Starting from the ground up, the Mukherjees began to work together to create a coffee shop that they would be proud of. "The first thing that we did was find every coffee shop in Southern California that sold Lavazza coffee because we weren't just going to do a coffee shop. It had to be good."
Although it is not super popular in the United States, Lavazza Coffee has been around in Italy since 1895. They felt that the good reputation and uniqueness of this brand was the type that they needed to make a dent in the coffee shop space, having to compete with larger stores in the area like Starbucks, Peet's and Philz.
Circumstances offered a unique opportunity for their business. The pandemic made it easy for them to acquire commercial real estate, so they decided on Westchester for it's small-town feel in the middle of Los Angeles.
They knew they had something good with the coffee; now all they had to do was provide the hospitality. Qargo had regular customers soon after opening. Tech guys, elementary school kids, moms clubs and L.A. Police Department officers are just some of the groups that come to gather at the shop.
However, the opening was not hitch-free. The Mukherjees began to realize that his business partner was not dedicated to the same mission that he was. Dealing with a large corporate entity, he didn't like how his customers were being treated or how the business was being run.
Taking yet another leap of faith, he decided to break off from them and start doing things the way that he wants.
"It should feel cozy and more inviting," he said.
So even though they have only been around for a little while, keep a lookout for a rebranding. Kingshuk Mukherjee has a vision for Qargo to become a community hub. "It's got so much potential that we haven't been able to explore. And so we would like to give that a proper run in a way that we haven’t yet."
Qargo has already found ways to involve the community. Pastries are delivered to the shop daily by Rockenwagner, a local cafe on Washington Boulevard. The rest are made in-house, reflective of the thoughtful nature of Mukherjee and his employees.
The original goal of his corporate partners was to make this into a large chain, but now, Kingshuk is feeling like he should take it a little bit slower.
"I'd rather have the local field, keep it in Southern California, and then just focus on that," he said. Stick to one thing and do it well is the lesson that he has learned from all of this.
"My heart and soul and attention is fully here," he said.
Replacing what used to be a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Qargo (possibly soon to be under a new name) has brought the friendly feel back to the Lincoln and Manchester intersection. Mukherjee and his business endeavors remind us how, when you put your heart into something, good results will follow.
