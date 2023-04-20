Being a privileged, young, white girl who loves blasting violent gangsta rap comes with a responsibility to recognize that the lyrics reflect the reality that rappers live in and fans, like myself, are merely outsiders looking in. Rarely do we fans acknowledge the words behind what we get hyped to, but it is crucial to care about what we're listening to and respect the lives behind the mic.
Bay Area rapper FVBE spoke with me about the reality of being a behind what fans see. “It comes down to: you’re a rapper. One, you’re Black … [many] young Black males come from hard upbringings, from environments where there’s a war going on outside and … it’s not really up to you to decide if you wanna take part in it."
“When you are a rapper — rap is one of the most dangerous professions now just because you’re basically a walking bag of money. So, obviously, you’re gonna need security. You damn near gotta keep some type of weapon on you to protect yourself or you might get caught lacking at the wrong time,” said FVBE. "For some people — depending on where you grew up, who your family is, what side of what hood you’re from — there ain’t no choice. I have to carry this [gun], or Imma die, just by walking home … a person who comes from that environment and that’s all they know, and then you give them a lot of money … What’s going to happen?”
XXXTentacion’s death woke up my generation of rap fans to the reality that rappers face the dangers referenced in their songs every day. But X is far from the first rapper to meet a deadly fate from gun violence — the real start to big-name rappers being killed from gun violence seems to be the deaths of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. (Biggie), arguably two of the greatest rappers of all time with immeasurable legacies. Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting when he was 25 years old in 1996, and Biggie was also killed in a drive-by shooting when he was 24 years old in 1997.
Both artists’ influence on the rap community reigns today; their songs were about their lives and communities. Rap music is real life translated into musical therapy. Society has a track record of promoting the narrative that rap music about violence perpetuates violence. In fact, this scapegoating of the music itself is an attempt to cover up the real problem — gun violence in the U.S. and our country’s inability to protect its citizens, especially people of color.
“Hip–hop music has become a scapegoat, with the media condemning and blaming Black culture for a nationwide issue,” wrote Ryan Mill. Blindly "blaming" hip-hop and rap do not acknowledge that rappers talk about their true experiences; whether to cope with trauma, express emotions or simply make a dope song, rap music is a response to living life while dealing with American society’s normalization of gun violence and ongoing ignorance to the well-being of Black Americans.
When I asked FVBE what he had to say to those that push the narrative that lyrics in rap songs perpetuate and add to violence, he brought up New York City drill music. “A lot of these kids are just speaking their truth, and they grow up, they come from scary parts of the world … sometimes it’s therapeutic to just get it out … when you’re in the moment, if you’re going through something, music is a way to express yourself and it’s an outlet.”
The New York Police Department asked Rolling Loud 2019 to forbid Pop Smoke, Sheff G and a few other drill rap artists from performing, according to Andre Gee’s Vice article. The police department wrote, “if these individuals are allowed to perform, there will be a higher risk of violence.” Gee explained that, while these officers claim to be trying to stop crime, they’re actually negatively impacting talented artists’ careers, and that, “in hindering [rappers’] ability to earn a living, you force them to stay in that world.”
This is society trying to keep some already vulnerable Black communities in danger, then manipulating them into thinking it’s their fault. Pop Smoke, who is one of the most iconic drill rap artists — especially for my generation of fans — was shot and killed in 2019.
The reality is, even after making it out of a difficult upbringing, rappers' dangers from the past can remain.
“There’s people who, growing up as a kid, they probably didn’t know nothing, or they probably knew but didn’t really think that applied to them, and they’re trying to go to the corner store which is probably on the other side of the block … and they got beat up on the way coming home and they’re like, ‘Why the hell am I getting beat up?’ [and it’s] because you from that side. And then as they got older, they realize, ‘Oh, these are the same people who killed such and such … Now I want to get my get back,'” explained FVBE.
FVBE went on to discuss the origin of one of the most renowned rap songs of our generation: “I Don’t Like” by Chief Keef. We talked about how the song is about real feuds between Chief Keef and Chicago rappers and the dangerousness of growing up in the Parkway Gardens Projects, known as “O Block” in Chicago’s South Side. Andrew Callaghan for Channel 5 News filmed a video when he went to O Block and interviewed rapper Boss Top and other community members. Boss Top talked about the origin of drill music and what it means, and focused on the real dangers of growing up there — how thousands of people die every year due to gang violence, and that nearly everyone living there has seen somebody die.
FVBE talked about the late Nipsey Hussle, who spoke about the troubles young Black men go through and his experience having been a member of the Rollin' 60s, first joining when he was 14 years old. He said in an interview, "If you check the stats — the murder rates in the years I was a teenager and the incarceration rates in L.A. in my section of the Crenshaw district, of the Rollin 60s when I was 14, 15 — none of my peers survived. None of my peers avoided prison. None of 'em."
The two most recent deaths in the rap community due to gun violence — PnB Rock and Takeoff — were a huge part of our conversation as well. We talked about how PnB’s career got ripped away from him just a he was making a name for himself, and how Takeoff’s music shaped our lives. “Oh my god, those two don’t even sit right with me ... the whole Takeoff situation hit home [for me], because that was … all I was listening to before I started taking my music career seriously.”
PnB and Takeoff were killed as a result of being rappers. PnB was worried about his location getting leaked — which is what ultimately lead to his death — and most rappers have the same concern. This concern stems from the reality that their safety is never promised, because being a member of the rap community entails living a life of risky uncertainty about one’s own survival.
“Obviously, gun violence is a problem and it definitely needs to stop, but at the same time, is it going to stop? … If certain artists don’t have things to protect themselves, they’re just putting themselves as a target out here, depending on whether you in some politics or you just got signed and became an industry player," FVBE said.
FVBE urged fans to pay attention to what they’re listening to. "It’s politics … this is a whole bunch of people that got unhealed trauma … when it comes to hood stuff, they call it politics because that’s really what it is ... every place got different politics, you just gotta be aware of the lay of the land and just know how to move.”
Rap fans — especially white fans such as myself — need to understand that, aside from the successes and flexing that come with rap lyrics, these successes often came from going through dangerous situations.
FVBE also warns rappers to be mindful about their music itself and be authentic in their lyrics.
“Recently, I’ve been more conscious with what I’ve been saying or what I’m releasing for sure; in the past, it was definitely based off emotions just how I’m feeling ... now, whatever I put out I try to make sure it’s authentic as f---. If this is really FVBE, like you pull up on FVBE right now, in the s--- that he was on talkin’ about in his song, it’s the same typa s--- that he on right now … in real life … just be as authentic as possible.”
That authenticity gives us fans the responsibility of understanding where the music and the artist come from — a complex, challenging life that has actually been lived.
This is the opinion of Rita Russo, a senior psychology major from Bernardsville, N.J.
