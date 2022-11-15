As the sun set on the Drollinger Family Stage last Friday, the recording arts students’ evening had just begun. While students perfected sound levels and set up vintage clothing booths. Recafest was finally upon us.
With the sun setting on Drollinger Family Stage last Friday, recording arts students were hard at work plugging in every cord to the right speaker, sound-checking their practice takes and perfecting sound levels. This year's annual Recafest event showcased LMU's finest recording arts acts onstage and behind-the-scenes. The lineup consisted of Golf Sucks, Dayshift and Jehu. Along with the student vendors, the festival consisted of a concert ticket giveaway, courtesy of KXLU, and free live music performed by current students and alumni.
Kyle O’Gorman (’22), a recent LMU graduate and former member of the Loyolan staff, performed with some of his closest childhood friends as Golf Sucks. The members include O’Gorman on the bass and guitar, Caelum Olsen on vocals and guitar, Cooper Jasiorkowski on lead guitar and Sean Doyle on drums. The band came together during the summer of 2022, but the idea had been on O’Gorman’s mind for a while.
“Caelum and I knew that after COVID-19, we wanted to start something up. We have been in different bands together previously. It just felt like time to start something new, so we started working on some acoustic stuff,” said O’Gorman.
Ever since their formation, they have been working on playing at different venues all around California, since one of their members lives in San Jose, CA and another in Santa Barbara, CA. As a band, they have quite eclectic music tastes. From sea shanties to pop punk, Golf Sucks impressively pays tribute to all of their favorite genres through their music.
“We seriously love all kinds of music. A few of us are heavily influenced by Green Day. We listen to a lot of ‘90s grunge like Korn. Our music is just a weird Frankenstein of all our favorite things,” said O’Gorman.
Given that O’Gorman is a recent graduate, a lot of his friends who are still involved with recording arts were in control of their sound. This provided a sense of comfort and ease for the whole band. The sound level can make or break the show.
“Not only was it the best equipment we have ever played on, but it was so nice to have our friends so involved in the show. Sometimes I get really nervous performing, but because I knew people involved and in the crowd, it just felt like a big jam session,” said O’Gorman.
Jacob Johanson (’22), known by his DJ name Jehu, was responsible for keeping the crowd alive in between the two bands. After the end of the first set, Johanson chose to play “Picture in my mind” by PinkPantheress and Sam Gellaitry to keep the energy high. Playing his own music on campus was truly a full-circle moment for him.
“I used to listen to my music in my dorm in Rains [Hall], and I never thought that I would get to hear the music I love played so loud on the Drollinger Stage,” said Johanson.
With good instincts for crowd control and a love for global beats, Johanson has only been a DJ for the past few years.
“I have always been super inspired by music. I used to watch DJs in high school, and that is what made me want to move to LA, but I never really got the chance to take it seriously until the [COVID-19] pandemic hit. Then I was able to gain the skills and build a library of music,” said Johanson.
Johanson did more than just DJ at Recafest; he also had the role of playing the synth bass with Dayshift. This was an experience unlike any other for Johanson — he was a piece to their puzzle that they didn’t even have before.
“I was good with just being a DJ for the event to keep the vibe going, but playing with Dayshift was such an exciting moment. I had so much fun. I would take a few looks at everyone else playing their instruments and everyone was just jamming. It felt so comfortable up on stage. We were all just having a good time,” said Johanson.
This year's Recafest would not have happened without the talented performers that lit up Drollinger Family Stage. Students and alumni in the crowd were clearly enjoying the show, but for everyone else that graced the stage, it was a learning and memorable experience.
