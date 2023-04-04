Senioritis is real. As a senior preparing for graduation, I know I’m not the only one struggling to balance the excitement of the last semester of college with a chaotic job search. With so many options and competing applicants, it’s important to be proactive and stand out from the crowd. Although these tips are targeted toward graduating seniors, all would be incredibly helpful for undergraduate students hoping to land a summer internship.
Learn to love LinkedIn
The first step to a successful job search is becoming a trustworthy candidate. Your LinkedIn profile should showcase your best qualities. From a professional headshot to a customized profile link, the smallest details can make a huge difference. LinkedIn Learning offers more than 5,000 courses in relevant fields that allow you to earn certificates upon completion. Once you apply to a job on LinkedIn, you can click on the company’s page and find a list of current employees filtered by city or college. From here, you can find LMU alumni that work at that company and message them asking for insight and advice.
Reach out to alumni
LinkedIn is not the only platform you can use to network with alumni. Both The Pride and Handshake offer amazing ways to get in contact with LMU alumni and recruiters. Handshake offers networking events, both in person and virtual, for company recruiters to interact with students. I had never heard of The Pride until this year, but it is an underrated and amazing tool where students can connect with alumni, discern potential careers and attend events. I personally found some amazing connections through The Pride and received countless encouraging messages from alumni.
Ace the interview
After you get through the application process, an interview is the next step. This can be the most stressful part of the process for many applicants, as job interviews tend to put you on the spot and require composure. However, it is the best opportunity to show employers your personality and passion. If you get nervous in interview settings, try practicing with the Big Interview software. The website creates a mock interview where users can record their answers and get AI feedback on how to improve.
Build community at career fairs
There are countless companies who actively want to hire LMU students. Instead of searching for potential jobs, let the companies come to you at a virtual career fair. Previous registrants at LMU career fairs have included Tesla, Mattel, AT&T and Teach for America. Companies often keep lists of interested candidates who attend these fairs, which could help get your application read later down the line. Even if you’re not currently interested in a specific company, making connections within your field never hurts.
Practice patience
I’m guilty of impatience myself. After working hard over the past four years, many seniors feel entitled to a great job. Job hunting, especially for your first job out of school, can feel overwhelming and hopeless. However, stay patient and keep making connections. If you have an open mind and a positive attitude, an amazing recruiter will find you sooner or later. Success is measured in many ways, so don’t feel the need to get your dream job right after graduation. There are many fantastic post-grad options, like travelling, volunteering and prioritizing joy over traditional measures of success.
Lastly, if you’re struggling with your future career, schedule a meeting with a career coach at the LMU Career and Professional Development Office. These coaches will work with you to determine areas of interest and create a plan of action.
This is the opinion of Riley Hetherington, a senior communication studies major from San Diego. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.