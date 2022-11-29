With study abroad acceptances already rolled out, many students are looking forward to spending their spring semester in a foreign country. Although the preparation period is full of excitement, it can be overwhelming to move across the globe for multiple months. After reading these tips and tricks, hopefully you feel a little more prepared to conquer and enjoy your time abroad.
During my semester in Florence, Italy, I visited 12 new cities across eight countries. Many of these visits took place on weekend trips, where I learned the ins and outs of European travel. I’ve combined all of my favorite tips and tricks that helped me stay safe and budget-friendly while traveling.
6. Find the perfect backpack
Once you settle in to your place of study, you’ll want to take weekend trips on Europe’s best budget airlines like Ryanair and EasyJet. Similar to Spirit Airlines, these companies offer dirt-cheap flight prices but charge for carry-on bags. I recommend getting a backpack that is big enough to fit your entire weekend’s wardrobe but small enough to be considered a personal item on the airline. Backpacks are also the perfect companion to avoid dragging a rolling suitcase down cobblestone streets. Trust me — it’s not fun. Keep in mind, if you land in your weekend destination in the morning but can’t check in to your room until the afternoon, you’ll have to carry your luggage through a foreign city.
5. Make sure to bring reusable, travel-size toiletries
When traveling abroad, minimalism is key. However, so is hygiene. One of my favorite travel purchases was travel-size toiletry bottles that can be refilled with the shampoo, conditioner or face wash of your choice. With these, you don’t have to keep buying tiny bottles in airports, and you can keep your favorite products on hand. You can easily buy large quantities of popular American hygiene products once you settle in and refill your tiny bottles whenever traveling.
4. Become a pickpocketer's nightmare
As an American student, you will likely become a target for pickpocketers, no matter what country you are in. To avoid getting important items stolen, get a crossbody purse or fanny pack to wear under your jacket. Always have your passport and phone within reach and sight, especially in airports.
3. Always account for extra time
It’s tempting to spend as many minutes as possible exploring new cities, but you can’t get caught up on a travel day. Always plan ahead to specifically give yourself an extra 20 to 30 minutes when traveling. Public transportation is a great tool abroad, but you never know when you’ll encounter an unexpected delay.
2. Stock up on American must-haves
Depending on where you’re going, you may not have access to a traditional American pharmacy, or even worse, Amazon Prime. Before you leave, make sure to stock up on traditional cold medicines like NyQuil, Benadryl and Zicam to battle the common colds you may end up contracting. While you’re shopping, make sure to pick up some portable chargers and converter plugs as well. Speaking of foreign plugs, be careful when plugging in any hair dryers or straighteners to converters abroad. Due to the different voltage levels in other countries, American hair products are often incompatible.
1. Don't forget to enjoy it!
Although it is important to be aware of your surroundings, the best advice I can give you is to enjoy it. As many abroad alumni will tell you, the months fly by, which is why you must stay present and take in all your amazing experiences. Make sure to step outside your comfort zone, be present and make the most of your time.
This is the opinion of Riley Hetherington, a senior communication studies major from San Diego. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
