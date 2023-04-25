This past Saturday April 22, classics and archaeology lecturer Jordan Christopher led a group of eight students through a Roman reenactment event called the Dionysus Festival, in which students dressed in traditional Roman armor, participated in military drills and marched across campus.
The event began at 10 a.m. at University Hall, when students donned their self-made equipment. The group then proceeded to march across campus to Sunken Gardens, recreating ancient Roman marching formations and combat defense strategies.
Christopher, a specialist in Roman Republican history, helped students craft their own era-accurate Roman garb — many of whom had never done so before — including sandals, tunics and belts for the event.
Graduating from LMU in 2013 as a member of LMU’s chapter of Eta Sigma Phi — a nationwide honorary collegiate society for students of Latin and Greek — Christopher is no stranger to enhancing educational experiences through extracurricular events such as this.
While no prior experience in reenactments was necessary — the event was open to any student taking a classics or archaeology class — many of the students involved are members of Legion Six Victrix, a California-based historical society dedicated to ancient Roman history and culture.
Participants in the events spanned a variety of educational backgrounds, including English, history and psychology majors.
“The main focus and benefit of promoting an event like this, which can encourage students to go above their normal education, [is] experiencing real learning and experience, physically understanding what past civilizations would have gone through during their existence,” said sophomore finance major Armaan Jhangiani.
If you missed this event, don't worry: Christopher and the students that participated in the event plan on organizing similar events next semester, and they’re looking for new volunteers.
