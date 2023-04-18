Hollywood could be coming to a halt in coming weeks, with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) passing a vote on Monday, April 17 that authorized its leadership to initiate a strike as soon as May 1 if they are unable to agree to terms of a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).
While this may not materialize into a strike — like in 2017 when the WGA passed a similar vote but avoided a strike — this most recent vote achieved record-highs in both voter turnout and the percentage of voters in support of authorizing a strike, with 97.85% of the 9,218 ballots cast voting in favor.
Labor disputes are commonplace in the film industry, with the WGA and the AMPTP typically negotiating new terms to their Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA) every three years. These collective bargaining agreements then ensure certain rights, benefits and pay for members of the WGA West and the WGA East, the two unions that make up the WGA. New MBAs typically center around increasing writer compensation through residuals, raising the minimum employers have to contribute to worker’s healthcare and expanding pensions.
Much of the 2023 Pattern of Demands address writers' needs in a new media landscape. For example, even though streaming services now account for a significant portion of total television consumption, writers make far less in residuals from those platforms than from the cable networks that their contracts are structured around. The new Pattern of Demands also requests the regulation of AI writing technology that could be used by producers to avoid hiring and paying writers.
The WGA has not actually implemented a strike since 2007, in which they struck for 100 days after negotiators failed to agree to the terms of a contract. Karol Hoeffner, chair of screenwriting at LMU, has been a member of the WGA West since she first started working in screenwriting in 1981 and a participant in every strike that’s occurred since then. Never once missing a vote during her time as a member of the union, Hoeffner’s ballot was one of the many that voted to authorize a strike.
“The creative people, not only writers, but the directors, the actors and other unions, they’re not getting paid what they should be paid when we consider the profitability of what they’re making,” said Hoeffner.
Strikes are arguably the most powerful tool available to organized labor when trying to exert leverage over their employers, as seen with the 2007-2008 writers strike which forced several TV productions to shut down and cost networks $2.1 billion in lost revenue. Hoeffner acknowledges that writers can miss out on jobs and money by striking but stresses that “in a strong union, you have to be willing to walk out. It’s important.”
For LMU students that are graduating soon and are looking to work in the film and television industry, it would be best to stay updated on the state of these negotiations and keep options open in the event that a strike does occur.
“You don’t cross the picket line. You just don’t,” said Hoeffner, in a final word of advice to students.
