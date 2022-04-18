If you didn’t already know, LMU has some really talented artists. The senior thesis art exhibit, Young Contemporaries 2022, reveals the projects that this year’s multimedia students have been working on for months.
The art pieces are shown in Laband Art Gallery on LMU’s campus which will open to the LMU community from April 21 until May 8. The gallery features multimedia art projects by graduating seniors. The multimedia emphasis within the studio arts major is small but growing; it is essentially computer-based digital art, but the final piece is not necessarily on a computer, rather it is a more immersive in-person experience that utilizes technology to create its effect.
Some of the pieces featured are senior studio arts majors Kelly Sidney’s “Drive” as well as Hanna Rosenbaum’s “Amidst the Seams.” Both pieces are immersive experiences that take the viewer into the mind of the artist.
Rosenbaum’s “Amidst the Seams” brings you to an interactive room, shaded by curtains so the colors can pop. Inside, it is colorful and bright, with texture on the walls around you. As you enter the little room, you see yourself projected within the art piece. Her piece also has screen projections playing footage of people, capturing a variety of human emotions.
“Originally, I wanted to focus a piece on perceptions of ourselves and others. Over time, I was leaning towards doing something that explores the human journey and the combination of good and bad experiences that make us who we are. I like the idea of the viewer encountering a piece while they’re also within it,” said Rosenbaum.
Sidney’s “Drive” is inspired by her passion for cars. Her multimedia piece “commemorates the driving experience,” as she described. As you enter the piece and steer the wheel, a video plays in front of you as if you’re driving through LA, with all the footage taken by Sidney herself.
The exhibit in Laband is fully created and developed by the artists, from fabric materials to video footage to architectural structures.
“This pushed us to really get hands-on and figure [the gallery assembly] out,” said Sidney, “I was surprised how many trips to Home Depot I had to make, that I had to learn to use a handsaw and utilize the tools to do everything myself to the extent that I did.”
Aside from Rosenbaum and Sidney’s pieces, at the gallery you’ll also find other interactive pieces, whether they prompt you to taste, touch, smell or listen to something. Whether a piece allows you to use headphones to listen to the canvas on the wall, or offers a lollipop to feel more immersed in the art you see on the canvas in front of you, each work is interactive in some way.
The variety of pieces in the gallery and the different experiences they offer the viewer is worth checking out — if you aren’t a fan of walking around and just staring at canvases, this gallery is for you because you’ll be immersed in the art the whole time.
“It’s been super emotional for me to see my piece in the gallery and realize there’s a few weeks of school left. It’s an exhilarating feeling to have something sit in a gallery, and hopefully, in the future, I can work at other galleries to show my art,” said Rosenbaum.
Due to COVID-19, this is the first time in two years that the seniors have their pieces physically in a gallery, instead of online, which makes it a special time for studio arts graduates at LMU.
“To have something to show for years and years of studying is a milestone moment. I’m a 5th-year student, and a couple of us have been going at it for a while. It feels really good to see it, especially in person. Interactive pieces lose a certain component when they’re online, so waiting a year to have my thesis in person is meaningful,” said Sidney.
The gallery has a reception on April 21 for artists to show their friends and families the finished pieces, and on April 28 there is a walkthrough of the gallery from 10-11:30 a.m. Laband is also featuring the Juried Student Exhibition, which allows all studio arts students to submit their work to judges.
“There are so many talented students that are showcasing, not only the seniors, so I recommend people come to the reception on the 21st to see both shows. Every year when I see the pieces, I’m blown away by the talent that the school has,” said Rosenbaum.
You won’t regret taking a trip to Laband Art Gallery to see these senior thesis projects. Whether it's on your way out of campus or you have a few extra minutes between classes, it’s an enriching experience to see the talent and hard work of fellow LMU students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.