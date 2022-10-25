When I walked out of the new film “Ticket to Paradise,” starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, I couldn’t help myself from smiling at what I had just seen. Sure, maybe the script wasn’t revolutionary, or the story was predictable, but the movie did what a good rom-com is supposed to do — make an audience member like myself smile, laugh and swoon.
“Ticket to Paradise” tells the story of divorced couple Georgia and David, played by the always extraordinary Julia Roberts and George Clooney. The two are constantly arguing, except when it comes to their daughter Lily, who decides to get engaged to a man she just met in Bali. To prevent the couple from tying the knot, they decide decided to form a truce and engage in a series of shenanigans but begin to rekindle the feelings they once held for each other.
For me, a good rom-com consists of a variety of elements — beautiful filming locations, fun costuming, cheesy one-liners and a charming plot line. “Ticket to Paradise” checks all these boxes.
Set in Bali, you cannot help but feel like you've taken a mini vacation yourself, with the gorgeous scenery, an expensive hotel and various shots of drool-worthy food.
As for cheesy one liners, this movie has plenty, but coming from the mouth of two of the most charming actors in Hollywood, smiling at the dialogue is inevitable. Clooney and Roberts have been in a total of five movies together, starting with “Ocean’s Eleven” in 2001. Their chemistry is palpable in this most recent film, not only creating the feeling that these two characters know each other in and out, but that the actors are truly having the best time on set making this movie.
The film industry has been missing rom-coms in recent, with the genre peaking in the 1990s and early 2000s, but “Ticket to Paradise” is proof that rom-coms are in fact back and better than ever. Making almost $100 million at the box office its opening weekend, it is clear that people are desperate for a fun, easy film to take them away to an exciting, tropical destination. From the gorgeous setting, charming lead performances and of course, the delightful romances that ensue, I would highly suggest checking it out if you’re looking to have a great time in a theater.
This is the opinion of Vivian Schafbuch, a sophomore film, television and media studies major from Petaluma, CA.
