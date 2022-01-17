Due to Omicron spread, all Panhellenic recruitment will take place online from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24. Interfraternity Council recruitment will host a virtual information session on Jan. 20. Depending on campus protocols, Panhellenic Bid Night may be in-person. Other fraternity events will take place in person after Jan. 24.
Anneka Esborg, junior dance and art history major and president of Kappa Alpha Theta was expecting the potential shift to online recruitment and easily adapted to the change.
“We were very prepared and ready to have it in-person before we left for break. But when we found out school was going to be online, it was inevitable that recruitment would also be,” said Esborg.
This is the second year in a row that all Panhellenic recruitment is to take place online. Though she was disappointed, Esborg remains hopeful because online recruitment was successful for Kappa Alpha Theta last year.
“It is a massive help that we also did online last year. We all have experience being involved in online recruitment or in being recruited virtually. [Kappa Alpha] Theta still ended up with an amazing pledge class, so I am still very excited to welcome in a new class, but it will definitely be a little harder because spending hours talking over Zoom is way more strenuous than in person,” said Esborg.
Amanda Glynn, junior marketing major and president of Alpha Chi Omega, shared a similar experience to Esborg in leading their sorority in online recruitment. She is confident that her chapter will power through Zoom fatigue to recruit the best members for their sorority.
“Lots of plans definitely had to be changed and we are still working to pivot our events to try and make it the best experience for everyone. Overall, I think it will still be a fun experience for our sorority and for new members,” said Glynn. “Recruitment is always an opportunity to meet new people and build connections. Although things aren’t what we expected, I think most people have learned to make the best out of the COVID-19 situation and to try and stay positive.”
Glynn is confident that online recruitment will not impact the number of new members. Last year Alpha Chi Omega was the only sorority to meet their member quota on Bid night through online recruitment.
“Last year, girls were still excited to go through recruitment online and I have confidence that it will be the same this year,” said Glynn.
Anna Tullie, sophomore sociology major and member of Alpha Chi Omega, was recruited online last year and worked to help plan Sisterhood Day in their recruitment.
“As I was recruited online last year, I had no idea how much work it takes to actually pull recruitment off. As my sorority prepares and trains for recruitment, I find myself so tired of sitting on Zoom, but I know that as soon as I see new people I will be re-energized and excited to talk to everyone.”
Tullie shares some advice as she has experienced both sides of online recruitment.
“Be yourself and try not to be nervous. I remember last year not being as nervous because it is on Zoom and that can make it more comfortable in a sense. You really have nothing to lose, so don’t be too nervous.”
