The hunt for the perfect dorm room poster is over. Whether you place it on the wall above your bed or above your desk to admire while studying, this LMU student artist has you covered.
Lianne Sauvage, a sophomore communication studies and humanities double major, creates one-of-a-kind images using ink and rubber in a style of art called linoleum block printing.
With linoleum block printing, Sauvage hand carves each detail of her design onto rubber blocks. As she applies ink and stamps to rubber blocks, no two prints are exactly the same.
Sauvage describes the style of her current designs as “cottagecore,” featuring depictions of fairies, mushrooms and butterflies.
While Sauavge’s fairy designs are colorful and lighthearted, they carry important meanings. The rainbow coloring on Sauvage’s fairy prints is a reference to pride and her own pansexuality.
“I wasn’t fully out to my parents until I was about 14. So I feel like a lot of closeted LGBTQ people kind of want room decor that isn’t obviously gay room decor,” said Sauvage.
“One person can look at that and just see a fairy print. But if you buy that with the intention of like, ‘Oh I resonate with this,' like this bisexual 3D print, you can put it up being proud of your identity without exactly being outed to your parents.”
Other designs by Sauvage reflect her interest in spirituality, philosophy and Japanese anime. Her three-piece tarot line was inspired by a card reading Sauvage did on herself.
“I did a regular [three-card] spread, it's a card for your mind, your body and your career,” said Sauvage." I got the lovers within that spread.”
Sauvage teased the release of a future line called “Lethal Coffee,” which she described as a critique on capitalism and overworking. In the future Sauavage hopes to create designs promoting body positivity.
As reflected in her artwork, Sauvage shared that her artistry is a form of self-care.
“Creation is so pure, you’re pouring your heart out to a piece of paper or in a block," said Sauvage. “There’s something metaphorical when you’re carving away the negatives to reveal like this sort of beautiful art.”
You might have seen LMU students walking around with Sauvage’s designs at Wellness Wednesday, where she sold her work for the first time in partnership with junior sociology major Jaimie Reed-Kerr.
Reed-Kerr was influential in encouraging Sauvage to share her art with the LMU community.
“Before we started selling I was constantly showing off her prints to everyone I knew. I knew she just needed a push to start selling and so I suggested we open a shop together since we both love creating art. That’s when we started Sauvage and Kerr,” said Reed-Kerr.
Sophomore film and television production major Sam Boyar was proud to be one of Sauvage’s first customers.
“The process is really cool. It’s like an art form that I didn’t know about,” said Boyar. “It’s really cool because it’s not, I feel like, more complicated than painting or anything else.”
Boyar shared that he currently owns two prints from Sauvage and is looking forward to new designs.
After her first time selling to the public two weeks ago, Sauvage expressed feelings of validation.
“Most of the people who bought from me I didn’t even know and I was like, whoa, weird,” Sauvage explained. “When it’s strangers, wow. They actually liked [my] work enough to spend their hard-earned money.”
Students interested in buying Sauvage’s art can find her table at Wellness Wednesday every other week this semester.
