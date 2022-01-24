In a mall of offices, doorways and elevators in University Hall, you’ll find the Center for the Study of Los Angeles [StudyLA]. Now considered one of the nation’s top undergraduate research centers , StudyLA has contributed ground-breaking research on Angelenos and L.A. since 1996.
A shining jewel among StudyLA research projects, the annual Los Angeles Public Opinion Survey is the largest general social survey of any metropolitan area in urban America. Conducted through phone interviews and face-to-face surveys with thousands of L.A. County residents, StudyLA claims they are committed to all Angelenos.
Founding director Fernando J. Guerra developed StudyLA with one vision in mind.
“First and foremost, I wanted the center to educate and make students men and women for others, especially in Los Angeles. The vast majority of our students come from the Southern California region and the vast majority will remain, and we have to make them active citizens, active residents.”
Claudia Moran-Alvarez, a senior Chicano and Latino Studies major, said she admired StudyLA’s commitment to hearing the voices of all L.A. residents during her time as a student researcher from fall 2018 to spring 2020.
“I believe a big part of how we serve all the people of Los Angeles is making sure that we talk to everybody and not letting certain things get in the way,” said Moran-Alvarez. “If they can’t give us an address because they’re homeless, we still include their opinion. So we made sure that we talked to people who are currently unhoused, or from different demographics -- we tried to make it as diverse as possible.”
Brianne Gilbert, an LMU senior lecturer in urban studies, political science, is the managing director at StudyLA.
When asked who StudyLA focuses on, Gilbert explained, "Not just citizens, but residents of Los Angeles, because there are lots of residents who are not citizens. Our focus is really just on making LA better for all residents."
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Moran-Alvarez shared that the work she did at StudyLA was personal for her. “I love Los Angeles, I’m from L.A., I was also very passionate about the Prop 187 project, and how that impacted undocumented immigrants,” explained Moran-Alvarez,
Gilbert and Moran-Alvarez both stated that data yielded from StudyLA have led to action from various government entities.
Gilbert shared, “we also do a polling place or vote center quality assessment and some of the results from that study actually led to a change in the California state election law with the "Help America Vote Act."
Aligning with values similar to LMU’s, the reputable research projects at StudyLA are guided by three main principles: research, action and justice.
“Our goal is about advocating for a better and more equitable L.A. And then we say we do that by three main things, through research, student mentorship and then engagement with residents and leaders,” said Gilbert.
Arguably the most notable subscriber to StudyLA research is L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. Mayor Garcetti personally contacted StudyLA in spring of 2020 to measure Angelenos’ opinion on city leadership during the pandemic.
“So right at the very, very, beginning [of the pandemic], we, as quickly as we ever have before, worked on a survey, had it out in the field and then had the opportunity to give [Mayor Garcetti] weekly updates on what the results were saying,” Gilbert explained, “And then I even had the opportunity to go and speak at one of the briefings that he would give every night.”
The Center for the Study of Los Angeles is currently preparing to host the 2022 mayoral debate on LMU’s campus next month, on Feb. 22.
StudyLA is an interdisciplinary research center open to students of all majors looking to research, understand and help Angelenos across the county. With about nine student researcher positions, StudyLA is an opportunity for all LMU students to work collaboratively with LMU professors in professional research.
