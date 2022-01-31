After two years of uncertainty, LMU students have had to adapt and adjust to the changes thrown at them. Finally, it feels like it might be time to take a deep breath and reflect on the good things that have happened to them. The Loyolan met with students as they shared their coming-of-age stories and reflected on moments of personal growth.
Freshmen film and television and media studies film, TV and media studies major Claudia Gravano was found at Regent’s Terrace as she reminisced about her first semester at LMU.
“I feel like I’m a lot more confident, and I’m much more aware of what I can accomplish,” Gravano paused. “I definitely have a heightened sense of independence after leaving home for a little bit. I’m definitely happier.”
Relaxing with his shades on, junior studio arts major Camden Andl said the return to in-person activities left him eager to compliment strangers.
“Being away from people for so long, kind of like just made me realize, like, how much I value being around other people, and like building relationships and connections,” said Andl.
“I think the biggest thing I noticed, which was funny, once I was around people, I felt the need to compliment everyone,” Andl laughed. “And I think it was just me wanting to connect with people.”
Propped up by her backpack, sophomore liberal studies major Lorhen Domondon was spotted reading in Sunken Gardens. As a transfer student, Domondon says social interaction was necessary to her experience at LMU.
She recalled finding friendship on campus, “It was a science class, and we were doing a project with like paint and light. Me and my classmates were just having a fun time painting and talking to each other. We actually painted each other and had a contest of, ‘Which one looks better?’ and I think that was like, that one day kind of made me really want to be friends with them. That was our first true bonding day."
Skating toward the end of Palm Walk, junior electrical engineering major Aryan Barik also credited his coming-of-age at LMU to his core friend group.
“In high school, I didn’t really have a solid friend group, and like, when I met all these people I became a lot more confident in myself and I guess like it made me feel a lot better about myself. The thing I struggled with in high school was kind of like, ‘Why aren’t people friends with me? Is there something wrong with me?’”
“Once I found those people I clicked with I realized there’s nothing wrong with me."
Leo Luca Cannuscio, junior music major, was enjoying ramen with chopsticks in hand as he sat near Foley Fountain. He credits his personal growth to increased involvement with LMU student organizations.
“I have joined a few communities of support on campus [Recovery at LMU, the RA community] that are focused on helping and educating the student body for better,” Cannuscio shared. "It has shown me so many different perspectives that I couldn’t have acquired through my own experience, and showed me the value of compassion and community with others.”
Freshmen Daniel Solot, film and television production major, and Gigi Butterfield, screenwriting major, were enjoying the sunshine as they sat on Regent’s Steps. They spoke about their experience at LMU thus far, sharing that their move to college was transformational.
“I think that I’m more independent and more comfortable in myself. And because of that I think I’m probably happier too,” said Butterfield.
Solot added, “I feel like I came from a hometown where I was very nervous to express myself and dress the way I wanted, and anything like that, until I came to college and a lot of my friends encouraged me to do what I want. And everyone here is so accepting, and so I think that’s one of the ways I've grown is just realize everyone can be who they are.”
Emil Sol, a senior Spanish major, was studying inside the Den. Since coming back to LMU’s campus, Sol shared that he has a stronger sense of culture.
“I was spending so much time at home. I got to spend a lot more time with my family, and family is a big part of being Latino,” said Sol. “It made me appreciate more of my own culture, and since I’m going into education, that helps me kind of frame what lessons I’d want to teach in like a Spanish classroom.”
LMU as a collective student body has had to rebuild what was lost. For a lot of us, that was a sense of self. Whether we have discovered that we need our family or that we need each other, we have agreed that we are better together. Through transitions and turmoil, these students and others like them have created something beautiful.
