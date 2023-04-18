Gathering around a television and watching the newest episode of an anticipated show with family and friends may bring forth images of 1940s Norman Rockwell paintings or watching "The Ed Sullivan Show" or “I Love Lucy.” The tradition of gathering a group to watch a live event has remained, often with laptops instead of television sets and classic shows being replaced with the newest episodes of “Succession” or “Barry.”
A college campus creates the perfect environment for fostering communal media consumption, allowing for groups to bond through an event to look forward to each week. “It helped me settle in, just seeing a bunch of people crowded around a tiny TV,” explained Joshua Malamion, junior economics major.
For Netflix shows, watch parties tend to be rarer because the streaming platform releases a season's episodes all at once. Whereas HBO shows, such as “The White Lotus” or “The Last of Us,” are able to utilize group watching to their benefit by releasing episodes every week.
With singular episodes of a show dropping at the same time every week, students can plan their schedule around a watch party. When a show drops all of its episodes, the answers are simply a conversation with a friend or an internet search away. The only conversations around live Netflix events are about them not working, like this weekend’s “Love Is Blind” reunion.
“I hate binging. I would rather die than binge. I tried it with 'Stranger Things,' and that show just got downright terrible, so I couldn't do it there,” added Harrison Carney, sophomore screenwriting and film and television production double major. “I think the 'Stranger Things' discourse is so funny, particularly with season four, with how it dropped because it drops like nine hours of television. Then overnight, there are Eddie fans, and it’s miserable.”
HBO fans can still face the repercussions of not watching a show exactly when it airs. With the increased trend of posting on social media during or after a live event, watch parties have become increasingly popular with groups on campus to not only make sure an episode doesn't get spoiled online, but also through texts or chats on campus.
“If you don’t watch [a show] when it airs, you're going to see or hear what happened,” explained Andrew Washington, sophomore film, television and media studies major. “It might not even be a direct spoiler. It’s just going to be someone making a joke about something, or it's gonna be some Twitter trend. You have to show up at 6 o'clock because Twitter is going to go crazy.”
Gathering around a screen, whether in a conference room or a dorm, is a fun excuse to hang out with friends while also enjoying a show. Having someone to vent to about a character’s actions, or scream when a plot twist is revealed, just makes viewing a show a more enjoyable experience for many, rather than keeping thoughts to oneself.
“Euphoria” watch parties were particularly popular last year among students on campus.
“I remember, for Episode 6, we had a watch party in one of the conference rooms on campus. It was maybe like 10 or 11 of us; we ordered a bunch of Domino's, and we had this long discussion afterwards,” reminisced Washington. “We got a whiteboard and made this pyramid to rank the characters for the week. And then we did a pyramid that was predictions for next week, like where the characters would be. People were getting into arguments. It was getting so intense, but it was so fun.”
This semester, the most popular watch parties on campus revolve around “Succession,” gathering friends around a television or a laptop at 6 p.m. on Sundays.
“Season 4, Episode 3 [of “Succession”],” Carney answered when remembering his favorite memories of having a watch party with friends. “The 30 minutes of silence that happened in the middle [of Season 4, Episode 3] where we were all too petrified to speak — that was a great, great moment. You could hear a pin drop.”
Watching an episode of a television show when it airs will always be an exciting event, and college fans will only increase while surrounded by friends, enjoying both the television program and the company of others.
