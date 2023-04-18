This past weekend, LMU welcomed 83 newly admitted students to the Black Scholars Experience. The undergraduate and alumni volunteers introduced prospective students to the LMU community to give insight into the welcoming environment that the Bluff has to offer. The event nearly doubled in attendance from previous admitted Black student events.
“Undergraduate Admission collaborated with numerous campus partners — faculty, staff, alumni and current students, continuing a tradition in the Office of Admission dating back numerous decades,” said Reggie Golightly ('22), who ran the event. He said that parents loved it, telling him things like, “We never received this kind of treatment at any other university” and “LMU does it better than anyone.”
The success was in large part thanks to the volunteers that worked at the event. Members of the Black Student Union and Black undergraduates were encouraged to share their experiences with the admitted students. The Office of Black Student Services posted an ad on their Instagram: “In order to showcase the richness and realness of LMU's Black Community, we are asking for current students to volunteer!”
"Students need to see themselves here. They need to see that this can become a home for them. LMU is unique, and we need to be able to share that with families and students,” said Lisha McGrue, senior director of alumni and family engagement.
On Saturday, April 15, the prospective students attended a session where undergraduates spoke about the resources and values of the school that made it the right fit for them. Along with this, alumni spoke about the success they have found after attending LMU and how their university experience shaped the rest of their lives.
The Black Scholars Experience was not only a recognition of the esteem of LMU’s students but also those who were admitted. “It's really a celebration of their achievement, a celebration of their interest in LMU and the mission of LMU,” declared Charles Mason, associate director of transfer admissions.
LMU has been making a concerted effort at uplifting its Black student body. Hopefully the Black Scholars Experience showed potential students a future at LMU that supports and affirms them. “Student voices have made a great platform for the goals that the Black community, as well as the talent from the faculty and staff, have,” remarked Daveon Swan, the associate director for community and academic engagement. “LMU has set themselves apart.”
