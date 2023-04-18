As both a Jesuit priest and professional filmmaker, LMU seems like the perfect fit for Father Edward Siebert, S.J. — known to most as Father Eddie — who has made LMU his home for over twenty years. Loyola Productions, which he founded over 20 years ago, recently co-produced "The Pope's Exorcist," starring Russell Crowe.
To those unfamiliar with the unique mission and aims of the Jesuits and the Society of Jesus, it may be surprising that two such career paths are even compatible. However, for the better part of 500 years, the Jesuits have acted on the principle of “cura personalis," a Latin motto which translates to “care for the entire person.”
In essence, Jesuits seek to deepen their relationship with God and humanity by exploring their own curiosities and passions in life, which enables them to pursue additional vocations in academia, art, science — and in the case of Siebert — film and television.
“[The] Jesuits were really attractive to me because I thought, ‘Hey, I could actually pursue this … profession and still do all this great work sacramentally as a Jesuit priest,'” said Siebert.
Siebert joined the Jesuits shortly after high school in 1984, before graduating with a dual bachelor's degree in radio and television and philosophy from Loyola University Chicago in 1991. In 1997, he earned master's degrees in both education administration from the University of San Francisco and divinity from the Jesuit School of Theology of Santa Clara University. These degrees, as well as the time he spent teaching at a Jesuit high school from 1990 to 1993, fulfilled the prerequisites necessary to become ordained as a Jesuit priest.
After many years of schooling, he then pursued one final degree — an MFA from LMU in 2000 — linking him to the to the University ever since.
Holding numerous positions on campus, Siebert serves as the rector of LMU’s Jesuit Community and chaplain of LMU’s Student Worker Program in addition to giving lectures in the School of Film and Television. Siebert has also served as the president of the nonprofit media production company Loyola Productions.
Most recently, and arguably most notably, Loyola Productions co-produced the upcoming supernatural thriller, “The Pope’s Exorcist,” starring Crowe. The film is inspired by the memoirs of Gabriele Amorth, S.S.P., the Vatican’s former chief exorcist and the executor of thousands of exorcisms for those believed to be suffering from demonic possession.
“I did this film not because I'm a priest. I did this film because I'm a filmmaker,” said Seibert, who co-produced the film with actor Russel Crowe. In a production capacity, Loyola Productions helped choose the actors, hire writers and workshop the script for "The Pope’s Exorcist” to get it ready for the big screen.
The collar also comes with some advantages as well. In the process of optioning the film rights of Amorth’s life and story from the religious order that owned them, “It helped that I was a priest to get the rights … I think that's one of the reasons why the order thought, ‘OK, it's going to be in good hands,’” posited Siebert.
Being a priest in filmmaking can be a mixed bag, according to Siebert, “I think what happens is people — if they saw me in a collar and I take a meeting — they automatically think I want to do a religious film or they want to think that I have an evangelical push … Well, a good story is a good story, and I think that's what's important.”
Finding a way to tell this particular story has been no easy feat. Recalling what it was like to travel to Europe to begin the preliminary discussions about producing the film, Siebert said, “I was sitting in the plane and I was wondering … ‘Is this going to be a waste of my time? Is this even going to work? Is this going to happen?’ And that was over eight years ago.”
"The Pope’s Exorcist" received a green light for production just before last summer and is set to release in theaters this Friday, April 14.
When he’s not busy with his duties to the clergy, teaching or film production, you might find Siebert working his fourth job as the primary caretaker of Buster, LMU’s renowned therapy dog.
