The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to create better accommodations for temporary illnesses; many teachers offer students the ability to join class via Zoom or post lecture recordings online so anyone who missed class can still understand what happened during class.
These pandemic-age accommodations make life a little easier for students with chronic illnesses as well, but it is unrealistic to assume that schools will continue to offer these options indefinitely. From my experience as someone living with a chronic illness, there is a lot of hesitance in missing class or asking for extensions in fear of being labeled as lazy or unmotivated. We do not want to be seen as abusing our illness, even though in reality, it is our illness that is abusing us. I will come to class no matter how terrible I feel, unless I do not think I can physically walk there. In that case, I will join the class through Zoom if it is an option, but many classes are starting to get rid of that choice as the pandemic winds down.
For some, there is the option of applying for accommodations through Disability Support Services (DSS) at LMU. However, accommodations are defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, which makes it tricky when it comes to chronic illnesses. Though chronic illnesses can be debilitating, they are not always treated as disabilities — and even if one’s illness is eligible for accommodations, they may not always be helpful.
As someone who suffers from chronic pain, I will not benefit from having a note taker, extended testing time or priority registration. Note-taking might be helpful in the event that I miss class due to a flare-up, but it is not a helpful long-term accommodation. For these reasons, chronic illness sufferers often have to create their own safety nets to ensure they get as much as they can out of college while still managing their health responsibly. This balance is tricky to maintain.
I think it is important to be open with teachers about your illness early on. Do not wait for a flare-up to tell your teachers about your health problems, but also do not feel pressured to overshare. If you don’t feel comfortable having a direct conversation with your teacher about your illness, LMU has other resources beyond DSS to help navigate challenges you might face due to chronic illness. If you have a Community of Care (COC) referral, COC can help create an action plan and inform faculty of your ongoing situation. They are also a helpful resource if one anticipates that they may need to take a leave of absence or have repeated absences throughout the semester.
Beyond the academic side of college, chronic illness can affect one’s extracurriculars and social life immensely. One might not have enough energy to do everything they used to do, which can cause a lot of stress and, sometimes, sadness. However, one has to be honest with themselves about what is good for their physical health. Living like you do not have an illness does not mean the illness is not affecting you.
The ability to persevere through sickness does not mean you are taking care of yourself. Feel comfortable taking a break when you need to and be honest with your friends about why you may not be able to participate in certain activities. It is not selfish to take care of yourself. Chronic illness can feel isolating at times, as it is pain only you go through. Talk to your friends about what you are going through and be open about your experiences.
This is the opinion of Athena Cheris, a freshman film production major from San Francisco, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
